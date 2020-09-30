The Other Guys: Bryce Moses showed glimpses of greatness at Cabrillo

Player Profile: Bryce Moses Cabrillo RB/LB (2012-13) Rushed for 300 yards vs. Santa Maria in 2012

Rushed for 233 yards vs. Templeton in 2013

Topped 500 yards on season despite missing 5 games

Named team MVP in 2012

It took just four games for Bryce Moses to top 500 yards rushing during his senior year in 2013.

Too bad for the Cabrillo football team that those first four games came toward the tail-end of the season.

Moses was clearly the spark Cabrillo needed that year. He had 233 rushing yards on 16 carries in a 48-14 win over Templeton on Oct. 18, 2013.

That was Cabrillo's eighth game of the year but just the third for Moses, who missed the first five games of the season with injuries. Cabrillo went 1-4 in the games he missed, though the Conqs also went 1-4 in games Moses played.

But the Conqs surely would've had more success that year with Moses at full health throughout. Moses was named the team MVP in 2012 as a junior linebacker and running back.

“He’s an awesome football player who works hard and leads by example,” former Cabrillo coach Craig Knowles said of Moses ahead of the Big Game in 2013. “He’s a quiet leader who leads with his play on the field.

"His football IQ is extremely high,” Knowles told former Record reporter, the late Brad Memberto that year. “He is probably one of the smartest football kids on the team.”