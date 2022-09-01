There's some rivalry action on tap for this weekend.

Lompoc and Cabrillo are set to square off in the Big Game and Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo meet in their big SLO County throwdown.

That means it's the perfect time to make some predictions.

Lompoc (2-0) at Cabrillo (2-0)

The last time the Big Game had this much hype was in 2011. Then Cabrillo actually played twice, with Lompoc beating Cabrillo in the regular season finale and then 21-0 in the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title game.

A lot has changed since then. Cabrillo and Lompoc are now in the CIF Central Section and a part of the Central Coast Athletic Association.

Cabrillo last started 2-0 in the 2014 season under then coach Don Willis. Cabrillo also started the 2011 season with a 2-0 record.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones has never lost to Cabrillo since taking over the head coaching job in 2010. Is this the year Cabrillo can knock off the Braves? I don't see it happening.

Cabrillo is clearly much improved this year, but Lompoc is Lompoc. The Braves have beaten the Conqs 17 of the last 19 times. Too much speed, too much talent and Lompoc is too well coached.

Cabrillo, though, can turn its focus to Ocean League play where the Conqs should be much more competitive.

The Pick: Lompoc 42, Cabrillo 6.

Arroyo Grande (0-2) at San Luis Obispo (2-0)

This rivalry is a lot like the Big Game. After not being very competitive over the last 20 years, there's some intrigue in this one. Arroyo Grande has beaten SLO 14 of the past 18 times the teams have played.

This time, though, the once underdogs are now the favorites. San Luis Obispo should win this game. The Eagles did beat the Tigers 42-14 a year ago, but SLO has played well this year while Arroyo Grande has struggled. It should be close, but the Tigers are the pick. They've beaten Nipomo and Caruthers, two middling programs, but SLO has confidence and momentum on its side.

The Pick: SLO 35, Arroyo Grande 27.

Morro Bay (1-1) at Santa Ynez (1-0)

The Battle of the Pirates is back! Santa Ynez looked great in its 35-0 win over Atascadero in the opening week of the season and was off last week. Morro Bay lost to San Marcos and then beat Carpinteria 41-7 last year. Carp went 0-10 a year ago.

Santa Ynez should cruise in this one, though Morro Bay isn't a team to sleep on. They did win the CIF Central Section Division 6 title a year ago and Nicky Johnson can sling the rock all over the field. One thing is for sure: The Pirates will win this game.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 42, Morro Bay 20.

East Bakersfield (0-2) at Templeton (0-1)

Templeton started the season with a bye and then lost to Coalinga 39-15 on Friday. East lost to Santa Maria 24-22 and to Bakersfield Golden Valley 28-7.

This one could be close.

The pick: Templeton 29, East 22.

Paso Robles (0-1) at Atascadero (0-2)

This used to be THE SLO County rivalry. It'll probably get to that level in the future, but it's not there now.

Paso Robles has gone 12-6 against Atascadero over the last 18 years. Atascadero lost to Santa Ynez 35-0 in its opener and was beat by North Bakersfield 37-14 in its second game.

Paso Robles was smacked by Kingsburg 35-0. Kingsburg is really good. Paso Robles is just in another league from Atascadero. Literally. Paso is up in the Mountain and Atasadero is down in the Ocean.

Look for Leo Kemp to have a big night running the ball for Paso. Atascadero has some pieces, but the Hounds aren't quite there yet.

The Pick: Paso Robles 44, Atascadero 18.

McLane (1-1) Mission Prep (0-1)

McLane has a 20-14 win over Mendota this year and was beaten 14-6 by Porterville.

Mission Prep was beaten by a decent Bakersfield Christian squad. Mission Prep just has too much talent for McLane.

The Pick: Mission Prep 39, McLane 9.

Saturday

Nipomo (0-2) at Santa Maria (1-1)

This is a tough one. The Saints looked pretty solid in their opener beating East Bakersfield 24-22 and then was beat handily by San Marcos. Now they get 0-2 Nipomo, which hasn't had a good start to the season, falling 35-0 to SLO and 13-6 to Cabrillo.

If the Saints have made any progress over the past 12 months, they should beat a team like Nipomo. (This game has been moved to Saturday night at 7 p.m. due to an officials shortage).

The Pick: Santa Maria 24, Nipomo 10.

8-man

Orcutt Academy (0-1) at Valley Christian Academy (0-0)

There's some great 8-man action on tap Saturday. The Spartans were too big and too strong for the Lions a few years ago and the teams hadn't played each other. The matchup now figures to be much more competitive. VCA has a lot of returners with QB Sean Swain and do-everything standout Jacob Sanders. I'll go with the Lions. Expect lots of points.

The Pick: VCA 66, Orcutt Academy 50.