This is what it's all about. The high school football season is really heating up this week as many teams in the area open up league play.

The Mountain League teams, of which there are eight, will begin their slate of seven league games Friday night.

Most of the seven Ocean League teams are also opening up league play, though some of those teams may still have a non-league game remaining in the middle of their schedule.

With that said, which game will likely grab the headlines? Well, of course, that would be Lompoc at Arroyo Grande.

These schools aren't rivals because they're neighbors or because most of the kids grow up together before departing to play for separate high schools.

Oh no. Lompoc and Arroyo Grande are just two of the top programs in the area who share some mutual admiration while they really just want to beat each other.

They are now in the same league for the first time since 2009, the year before current Lompoc coach Andrew Jones arrived to take over the varsity team at his alma mater.

Let's take a look at that matchup to start this week's edition of 'The Predictions.'

Season record: 30-11. Last week's record: 7-2.

Lompoc (3-0) at Arroyo Grande (1-2)

The Braves' tremendous start has been highly-publicized. They are unbeaten and unchallenged.

Lompoc has out-scored its opposition 167-26 on the season, but the Braves haven't really played anyone, beating Agoura, Pioneer Valley and Cabrillo.

Arroyo Grande will be the Braves' most difficult opponent when they step on the field Friday. The Eagles have had a more difficult schedule, playing Bakersfield Centennial, a top-12 team in the CIF Central Section.

The Eagles beat San Luis Obispo two weeks ago, giving the Tigers, an Ocean League title contender, their first loss of the season.

Both teams have some momentum and both squads are coming off their bye weeks.

The biggest question: Can Cavin Ross, Lompoc's senior quarterback, torch the AG defense like he has all the three previous opponents? If so, the Braves are a legit contender for a league championship and much more. Ross has 17 touchdowns and no interceptions in three games.

Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc 48-47 in last year's thriller.

There's no way Lompoc's offense can keep this up, right? I don't think Ross will have more touchdown passes than incompletions Friday, a rate he's accomplished through three games this year, but I think he'll have another really good game.

Go with the Braves in this one.

The Pick: Lompoc 40, Arroyo Grande 19.

Paso Robles (2-1) at Righetti (1-2)

This is a HUGE game for Righetti. The Warriors took their licks against Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara, then got right with a big win over Pioneer Valley two weeks ago. Now Righetti has a big chance to get some momentum at home as the Mountain League slate gets tough.

Paso Robles got a share of the Mountain League title a year ago while Righetti struggled in the regular season, winning just once before winning its CIF championship.

Righetti needs to slow down big running back Leo Kemp, who's capable of carrying the ball 30 times to wear down a defense.

Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn made all the right plays against PV, throwing five touchdown passes. Brian Monighetti caught four scores that week. Those two probably won't be that effective against Paso, but I'd wager they'll account for multiple touchdowns against Paso. Claborn and the Righetti offense has to limit turnovers.

The Warriors can win this game, but will they? I say yes.

The Pick: Righetti 33, Paso Robles 31.

Mission Prep (1-2) at Santa Ynez (3-0)

This is another big Mountain League game. Santa Ynez looked average against Santa Maria last week, even though the Pirates shutout the Saints 21-0. Santa Maria was able to move the ball and their rushing defense was decent.

The matchup against Mission Prep is intriguing. Both teams have experienced QBs with Luke Gildred at Santa Ynez and Colby White at Mission. Both have big, athletic receivers with Daulton Beard at Santa Ynez and JJ Howard at Mission.

Aidan Scott, a tight end/defensive end, is a difference-maker for Santa Ynez. I just think Santa Ynez is a bit tougher.

Mission Prep has a lot of talent, the teams have similar depth and size but the Pirates are physical in the trenches. RJ Esmon is a beast on the line for the Royals, but I'm not sure they have enough heft to beat Santa Ynez. It's another close one, but it's hard to go against the unbeaten Pirates at home.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 24, Mission Prep 21.

Nipomo (0-3) at St. Joseph (2-1)

This game doesn't figure to be much of a matchup. Nipomo has no business being in the Mountain League this season. St. Joseph will play angry after last week's disappointing 31-21 loss at unbeaten Newbury Park. Nipomo is in a rebuilding mode, though the Titans haven't stopped playing hard, losing by a point to Santa Maria and one score to Cabrillo.

The Knights are just too good for Nipomo this time around.

The Pick: St. Joseph 42, Nipomo 6.

Morro Bay (2-2) at Pioneer Valley (1-3)

This game will be played Thursday night at Pioneer Valley and it's a rematch of a CIF Central Section Division 6 semifinal from last year. Pioneer Valley nearly beat Morro Bay before falling 29-26 a year ago as the Pirates went on to win the Division 6 championship.

Both teams seem to be pretty comparable to where they were at a year ago.

Morro Bay likely has just too much offense for the Panthers. That Pioneer Valley defense is OK, but they did give up 27 points to Dos Palos last week.

The Panther offense finally woke up, scoring 28 points last week. This is a tough one to call.

Morro Bay QB Nicky Johnson is a game-changer, but the Panthers are scrappy and rated 61st in the section while Morro Bay is ranked 70th. It's a toss-up, but Morro Bay should be able to score too much for the Panthers.

The Pick: Morro Bay 26, Pioneer Valley 19.

Cabrillo (2-1) at San Luis Obispo (3-1)

Cabrillo is coming off a bye while the Tigers are reeling after losing to Arroyo Grande 26-14 two weeks ago.

San Luis Obispo is the pick in this game. The Tigers are 3-1 and have racked up some nice wins while Cabrillo has beaten Ojai Nordhoff (0-4) and Nipomo (0-3).

I wouldn't be surprised if Cabrillo wins a couple more games this year, but I don't see the Conqs beating the Tigers in this one.

The Pick: San Luis Obispo 44, Cabrillo 12.

Atascadero (1-3) at Santa Maria (2-2)

Santa Maria would likely be favored in this game if any experts put a line on it.

I got my first look at the Saints last week against Santa Ynez and left mostly impressed. Their quick passing game looked great against a tough Mountain League team.

It should look even better against this Atascadero team and other Ocean League competition. The Saints had some trouble running the ball and made too many mistakes.

Atascadero has some momentum after Salinas Alvarez 42-36. The Greyhounds do have a size advantage and probably have more speed on the field. This is another tough one to call.

Santa Maria has to improve in the turnover category after turning the ball over three times against Santa Ynez. I think Atascadero will just make too many plays against the Saints.

The Pick: Atascadero 25, Santa Maria 22.

West Bakersfield (1-2) at Templeton (2-1)

Templeton is 2-1 but hasn't really played anybody. West is ranked 82nd in the section by Cal Preps, 16 spots below Templeton.

The Eagles should win this game.

The Pick: Templeton 39, West 20.

8-man

Valley Christian (1-0) at Lancaster Baptist (3-0)

8-man games are always hard to gauge and this one isn't much different. Lancaster Baptist is unbeaten on the year, beating Santa Clarita Christian and Trona and scoring a forfeit against Mojave.

VCA has played just one game, beating Orcutt Academy 69-26. VCA beat Lancaster Baptist handily last year, so maybe the Lions will win again this year.

Once again, since it's 8-man football, there will be plenty of points on the board.

The Pick: VCA 70, Lancaster Baptist 56.