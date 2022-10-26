There will be no co-holder of the Mountain League football championship this year.

St. Joseph (8-1, 6-0) will play at Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0) Friday night in a regular season finale. All Mountain League teams have one regular season game left, and everyone other than St. Joseph and Mission Prep has at least two league losses. Paso Robles (6-3, 4-2) sits alone in third place.

All 11-man area games this week are set for 7 p.m. Friday night kickoffs, and all are regular season finales.

The Knights will arrive at Mission Prep having claimed at least a share, three outright and one co-championship, of the last four Mountain League titles.

Arroyo Grande (4-5, 3-3) will play Paso Robles at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles in another intriguing Mountain League match-up. Both teams sport strong running games.

Atascadero (6-3, 5-0) will try to wrap up sole possession of the Ocean League title. The Greyhounds will host Pioneer Valley (3-6, 2-3) as the Panthers try for a cushion beyond the minimum .300 overall winning percentage required to apply for a CIF Central Section playoff spot. The Greyhounds have already clinched a share of the league championship.

Templeton (6-3, 3-2) will try to ride the momentum from its 27-9 league win against Morro Bay when it plays at San Luis Obispo (7-2, 4-1) in what figures to be a competitive Ocean League game. The Eagles will try to slow down a Tigers ground game that is among the strongest in the area. San Luis Obispo is coming off a bye.

This week is the Santa Maria bye week. The Saints finished their regular season 4-6, 2-4 after a big 15-9 Ocean League win at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley last week.

Here is a look at the upcoming games around the area, and the writer's picks record so far.

Last week: 5-2.

Season record: 26-10.

Mountain League

St. Joseph (8-1, 6-0) at Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0).

Both offenses figure to give both defenses plenty of problems when the Knights and the Royals, who are 1-2 in the area football rankings, go at it.

Both teams have prolific passers, Darian Mensah for St. Joseph and Colby White for Mission Prep. Both teams have running backs, Carter Vargas for St. Joseph and Drew Harrigan for Mission Prep, that no opposing league defense has really slowed down.

St. Joseph and Mission Prep both have a go-to receiver that is among the best in the area, Collin Fasse for St. Joseph and Jamar Howard for Mission Prep.

However, the Knights are the ones who are riding the biggest late momentum going into this one. St. Joseph has not won a league game by fewer than 14 points this year. Meanwhile, the Royals squeezed out 41-35 and 27-19 league wins against Arroyo Grande and Righetti respectively their last two games.

The pick: St. Joseph 45, Mission Prep 37.

Righetti (1-8, 0-6) at Nipomo (0-9, 0-6)

It has been a rough season for these teams, both of whom will try to end the campaign on a good note.

Righetti has shown well lately. The 34-7 loss to St. Joseph was not as lopsided as the final score indicated it was. The Warriors gave Mission Prep a scare last week before the Royals got a bit of insurance with a late touchdown.

Nipomo has one one of the top players in the area in RB-LB Gabe Evans, but the Warriors, with linebacker Ryan Lopez and two-way stalwarts, such as RB-LB Brian Monighetti, figure to take this one.

The pick: Righetti 28, Nipomo 19.

Arroyo Grande (4-5, 3-3) at Paso Robles (6-3, 4-2)

From the writer's standpoint, this one is just about a pick 'em.

The teams have two of the stronger running games in the area, with Junior Herlihy leading a group of reliable Eagles running backs, and the Bearcats having the top back in the area, Leo Kemp.

Connor Bowman is another productive back for the Bearcats. Bowman ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Paso Robles win against Nipomo last week.

However, the Eagles, with a good passer in quarterback Drake Missamore, have the more balanced offense. The nod here goes to Arroyo Grande in a close one.

The pick: Arroyo Grande 38, Paso Robles 35.

Santa Ynez (5-4, 2-4) at Lompoc (6-3, 3-3)

Both teams are pass-oriented on offense. However, the Santa Ynez running game has about literally disappeared the past few games.

Santa Ynez has a good passer, Luke Gildred, who throws primarily to one of the top-20 receivers in the state, Daulton Beard. However, the Lompoc passing game, featuring Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record holder Cavin Ross, and a trio of good receivers, Nelson Maldonado, Rudy Elizondo and Monte Ortiz, has been even better.

Besides, the Braves have some semblance of a running game.

Lompoc should have enough to win this one.

The pick: Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 28.

Ocean League

Pioneer Valley (3-6, 2-3) at Atascadero (6-3, 5-0).

The Pioneer Valley defense did fine against the Santa Maria run game, but the Panthers have struggled against teams that have strong running games and the Greyhounds, with tailback Trey Cooks (112.4 yards rushing a game), quarterback Kane Cooks (70) and tailback Diego Real (60.2) have a strong running game.

They also have a knack for winning. It has been awhile since the Greyhounds lost. After an 0-3 start, the 'Hounds have won six straight and have clinched a share of the league championship.

Pioneer Valley, with Anthony Arias and Alan Jimenez, have good backs themselves, but Atascadero figures to take this one.

If anyone has tried to keep count of how many times coaches and players have exclaimed, "We've proven the doubters wrong!," that person would have likely lost count a long time ago but the 'Hounds have, well, proven the doubters wrong.

They were not the pre-season favorites to win the Ocean League title going in, yet here they are, on the verge of winning the league title outright.

The pick: Atascadero 31, Pioneer Valley 15

Cabrillo (2-7, 0-5) at Morro Bay (4-5, 2-3)

The Conquistadores have lost seven straight after beating Ojai Nordhoff and Nipomo to start their season for their first wins since 2017. Nordhoff and Nipomo are winless this year.

The Pirates have their own momentum problems going into this one, though they will finish above the .300 minimum winning percentage required to apply for entry into the playoffs. Templeton beat Morro Bay 27-9 last week.

The Pirates, with quarterback Nicky Johnson, running back-defensive end Nami Hoag and wide receiver Aiden Blackwood, among other reliable players, figure to win this one fairly handily, though QB-WR-DB Blake Gregory has played well on both sides of the ball for Cabrillo and Jude Anderson is a reliable receiver for the Conquistadores.

The pick: Morro Bay 27, Cabrillo 12.

Templeton (6-3, 2-3) at San Luis Obispo (7-2, 4-1)

A Tigers win and a Pioneer Valley upset of Atascadero would give San Luis Obispo a share of the league crown.

Even without Isaiah Hernandez, one of the leading backs in the county who hasn't played in the Tigers' last three games, San Luis Obispo has at least as good a running game as anyone in the area and figures to hold up in this one.

Luca Cuccaro ran for 194 yards and quarterback Jace Gomes rushed for 138 more in a 34-14 San Luis Obispo win at Santa Maria Oct. 14.

Templeton has a trio of good backs themselves, Landen Miller, Dylan Krilling and Wyatt Ramey, but it doesn't look as though the Eagles will be able to keep up in this one.

The pick: San Luis Obispo 31, Templeton 21.