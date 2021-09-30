After weeks and weeks of action, the real season finally begins.

League play is here. It's now time to see which teams are for real.

The Mountain League is particularly interesting.

Nipomo is 5-0 and is the only team with a Mountain League win after beating Pioneer Valley 26-21 on Sept. 3. That game was moved from the end of the season to the third week of the season due to a cancellation.

Two of the Titans' wins have come against Ocean League teams and a third was against winless Cabrillo (0-5). Nipomo's best win, without a doubt, is the 21-16 victory against Santa Ynez (4-1).

Nipomo plays at Righetti (0-4) Friday night. The Warriors are winless but they've shown some fight, especially in last week's 28-21 loss to unbeaten Santa Fe Springs St. Paul (5-0).

Can Nipomo really contend for a Mountain League championship? How the Titans do against Righetti should tell us a lot.

Meanwhile, there's the Paso Robles-St. Joseph game. The Knights are just 2-3 on the season but have won two in a row. They looked solid against a good St. Margaret's team last week in a 28-27 win.

Then there's the Arroyo Grande-Pioneer Valley game. The Eagles are red-hot, having won their last three. Pioneer Valley, though winless, has been quite competitive, with all of their losses by just one score.

Over in the Ocean League, there isn't nearly as much drama. Mission Prep is the clear title favorite.

Non-league action isn't completely over either. The biggest game in the 805 region is on deck as unbeaten St. Bonaventure (5-0) hosts unbeaten Bishop Diego (5-0) Friday night.

Mountain League

No. 5 Nipomo (5-0) at No. 10 Righetti (0-4)

Nipomo struggled in the first half in last week's 27-10 win over SLO, trailing 10-6 at the break, but exploded in the second half.

Nobody has slowed down quarterback Nate Reese when he runs the ball this season, but I think Righetti can match-up pretty well with Nipomo's offense. Nipomo's passing attack will have to improve if the Titans want a piece of a Mountain League title.

For Righetti, the Warriors have struggled with the loss of quarterback Braden Claborn. Cooper Bagby and Abel McCormack have filled in admirably, but neither have the passing ability of Claborn. Ryan Boivin is a strong running back and I think Nipomo's lack of depth could be especially challenging against Mountain League teams, with bigger players and deeper rosters.

I still think Nipomo should and will win this game.

The Pick: Nipomo 24, Righetti 20.

No. 9 Paso Robles (2-3) at No. 4 St. Joseph (2-3)

Sept. 22 was the date to mark on the calendar for the Knights, as I've said all season long. That's when all of their transfers became eligible. It showed last week as Carter Vargas had a big game running the ball, Erwin Taomi was a force on the offensive line and Chris Miller led the defense.

Joaquin Cuevas also made some big plays on both sides of the ball and Darian Mensah, a quarterback/receiver, is an athlete that teams will have to start game-planning for.

Paso Robles is tough, but the Knights should win this game on their Homecoming.

The Pick: St. Joseph 33, Paso Robles 22.

No. 6 Arroyo Grande (3-2) at Pioneer Valley (0-3)

Dustin Davis sure knows how to coach a defense. The Panthers have been solid on defense this year, though the offense has lagged behind.

The Panthers have two losses when they allowed seven points or fewer this season, getting shutout by SLO and Templeton. They put up 21 points against Nipomo.

Arroyo Grande, meanwhile, has one of the most potent offenses in the area. It should be a great matchup between the Eagle offense and the Panther defense.

I just think the Eagles have too much talent. This is Pioneer Valley’s Homecoming.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 33, Pioneer Valley 12.

Non-league

No. 1 Bishop Diego (5-0) at St. Bonaventure (5-0)

Though it's a bit out of our coverage area, this is a big one. In fact, it doesn't get much bigger for Santa Barbara County/805 teams.

I think it's close, but St. Bonaventure is certainly the favorite. CalPreps has the Seraphs ranked No. 23 in the state and the Cardinals ranked No. 42.

There will be two great junior running backs going at it in this one, with Bishop's Qu'ran Gossett and St. Bonaventure's Delong Thompson.

St. Bonaventure has just been so dominant, I've got to go with the Seraphs, but I don't foresee a blowout. I think Tom Crawford and the Cardinals prefer to keep this a low-scoring game. If it gets into the 40s, I don't see Bishop Diego keeping up.

The Pick: St. Bonaventure 34, Bishop Diego 18.

Ocean League

San Luis Obispo (2-2) at Santa Maria (2-3)

Luckily the Saints got a game in last week against Fillmore, but they were beat soundly 56-21.

They've got another uphill battle this week. Santa Maria's defense has been mostly good, the offense has been mostly bad.

SLO has struggled offensively too. If the Saints can keep this low scoring, they've got a better chance than most would assume.

The Pick: San Luis Obispo 20, Santa Maria 10.

No. 3 Mission Prep (4-0) at Atascadero (1-4)

I don't see the Royals have much trouble against the 'Hounds. I don't see anybody in the Ocean League testing the Royals, in fact.

The Pick: Mission Prep 49, Atascadero 13.

Morro Bay (2-3) at Templeton (3-2)

Templeton shouldn't have too much trouble against the Pirates, but Morro Bay has been playing well. They tested Nipomo in a 48-35 loss and destroyed Tranquility 63-0 last week.

The Pick: Templeton 29, Morro Bay 18.

Channel League

No. 2 Santa Barbara (4-1) at No. 8 Lompoc (3-2)

This game is Thursday night, but I'll put my prediction here and we can check in the morning how I did.

I have rarely picked against Lompoc over the years, but alas, it's time.

Santa Barbara is the favorite in this one, clearly. Still, I think Lompoc is a better team than they've shown in their last two games.

The Braves are coming off a bye and I'm sure they've used that time to clean some things up on defense. Also, I think it's better to not overreact. Lompoc has a one-point loss to a strong Arroyo Grande team and a four-point loss to a 4-1 Santa Ynez team. The sky is not falling in Lompoc.

But, looking at the schedule, the Braves have to make great strides to compete in the Channel League.

Another note: Lompoc has been mostly successful this year with an offense that hasn't really found its stride. Sheldon Canley Jr. has had to carry the running game as the offensive line hasn't gelled. Cavin Ross and Deville Dickerson have carried the passing attack. If the offense suddenly starts clicking, the Braves can win games without a great defense.

The Pick: Santa Barbara 35, Lompoc 28.

Pacifica (1-4) at Dos Pueblos (2-3)

Though the Tritons are down this year, I don't see Dos Pueblos hanging with too many Channel League teams this fall.

The Pick: Pacifica 24, Dos Pueblos 10.

Pacific View League

No. 7 Santa Ynez (4-1) at Cabrillo (0-5)

Santa Ynez will win its fifth straight and Cabrillo will lose its 33rd straight game.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 56, Cabrillo 0.

Ventura (2-2) at San Marcos (2-3)

The Pick: Ventura 39, San Marcos 18.

Last Week: 9-1

The Predictions season record: 46-20.