It might be a quiet Friday night in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Some of the area's more high-profile teams are off and others don't exactly have marquee games.

St. Joseph is on a bye after two straight road losses. Santa Maria enters its bye week at 1-1.

Lompoc, the top-ranked team in the Times' Power Rankings, is hosting rival Cabrillo in the Big Game, though the Conquistadores are 0-2 and their losing streak is nearing 30 games.

Righetti has a big game, though it's at Santa Barbara High.

The biggest game for Santa Barbara County schools will likely be Bishop Diego's contest against Bakersfield Garces. That one features a pair of teams with serious CIF title aspirations.

In San Luis Obispo County, the top game is likely the one between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. The Eagles are off to an 0-2 start and certainly don't want to drop another game against their rival.

The Nipomo-Pioneer Valley game could also be a sneaky good one.

Let's take a look.

No. 1 Lompoc (2-0) vs. Cabrillo (0-2)

There's not a whole lot to say about this one. The Cabrillo-Lompoc rivalry has lost its luster over the last decade.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones has never lost to Cabrillo as head coach of the Braves. In 2011, Lompoc beat Cabrillo in the regular season finale and then again in the CIF Northwest Division title game, with the Braves winning 21-0.

Since then, the rivalry has been completely owned by Jones' Braves. That won't change Friday.

Cabrillo is 0-2 and coming off a 56-0 home loss to Nipomo. This one may have a bit of an edge after Lompoc wasn't exactly pleased with how the spring game resulted in a forfeit win for the Braves.

The Pick: Lompoc 63, Cabrillo 0.

No. 2 Bishop Diego (1-0) vs. Bakersfield Garces (2-0)

This one is a bit outside our coverage area, but it certainly should pique the interest of local high school football fans.

Garces will certainly be a factor come the CIF Central Section playoffs and Bishop Diego is looking to prove itself as the top team in the county.

I think Bishop Diego will win this one, but my confidence level is very low. I think being at home and Garces being a bit weary after playing two games already could help the Cardinals.

The Pick: Bishop Diego 24, Garces 22.

No. 3 Nipomo (2-0) at Pioneer Valley (0-1)

Nipomo has been one of the more pleasant surprises this fall and the Titans and Panthers maneuvered their schedules to make this Mountain League game happen this week instead of later in the season.

Nipomo has some momentum, coming off its shellacking of Cabrillo. Pioneer Valley was off last week as its game against Bakersfield Stockdale was canceled.

I'm going with the Titans, who have too much momentum for the Panthers to overcome Friday.

The Pick: Nipomo 24, Pioneer Valley 12.

No. 5 Righetti (0-1) at No. 10 Santa Barbara (1-1)

This is another sneaky good game that I wish was happening in Santa Maria.

Righetti is 0-1, but as I've said this week, the Warriors looked solid against a talented Lompoc team.

The Dons started with a 35-0 loss to Saugus but regrouped nicely in a 27-3 win over Thousand Oaks.

This should be a very competitive and exciting game. I think Righetti has just enough to beat Santa Barbara, but my confidence level is less than 10%.

The Pick: Righetti 35, Santa Barbara 27.

No. 6 Mission Prep (1-0) at Visalia Central Valley Christian (2-0)

I love the way David Schuster is scheduling tough Central Section competition as the Royals continue to build up their program.

I don't see them beating a CVC team that has wins over Bakersfield Christian and Mt. Whitney.

The Pick: CVC 35, Mission Prep 18.

No. 7: Paso Robles (1-1) vs. Buchanan (2-0)

Some folks have Buchanan as the top team in the Central Section this fall and I'm not going to argue with them.

Playing at home is just about the only thing the Bearcats have going for them in this one. This is a Thursday night game, so we'll know the result of this one by Friday morning.

The Pick: Buchanan 49, Paso Robles 9.

No. 8 Santa Ynez (1-1) vs. Nordhoff (2-0)

I picked Santa Ynez to beat Nipomo in the opener and Nipomo ended up beating Santa Ynez.

I then picked Fillmore to beat Santa Ynez, and Santa Ynez ended up winning that one.

Now comes 2-0 Nordhoff. If I pick the Rangers, will Santa Ynez prove me wrong and win this one? Let's find out.

The Pick: Nordhoff 28, Santa Ynez 25.

No. 9 San Luis Obispo (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (0-2)

My first instinct was to pick SLO in this rivalry matchup. But the Eagles showed improvement in their 47-26 loss to Bakersfield Centennial while SLO was off last week.

The Tigers beat Pioneer Valley 6-0 in their opener. I think the Eagles are learning and growing from their two defeats and are finding a little rhythm as the season moves along.

Arroyo Grande can win this one. Heck, I don't think they have a choice. They've got to win this game to salvage their season.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 25, San Luis Obispo 20.

Dos Pueblos (0-1) vs. Ventura (0-1)

The Pick: Ventura, 33, Dos Pueblos 18

Atascadero (1-0) vs. Newbury Park (1-0)

The Pick: Newbury Park 35, Atascadero 20

Templeton (0-1) vs. Madera Liberty (1-1)

The Pick: Madera Liberty 19, Templeton 12.

Season Prediction Record: 13-9.