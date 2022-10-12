The Predictions: Some tough picks on tap for area football week eight

Week eight of the area football season features two particularly intriguing Friday night match-ups, Paso Robles at Santa Ynez in the Mountain League, and Atascadero at Morro Bay in the Ocean League.

St. Joseph will look to keep its unbeaten Mountain League record intact in its annual Battle of the Shield game against Foster Road rival Righetti. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Righetti.

Before a look at the match-ups, and the predictions, here's a glance at the league standings.

Mountain League

St. Joseph and Mission Prep have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Both are 4-0 in league games. They don't play each other until the last week of the season, at Mission Prep.

Arroyo Grande, Lompoc, Paso Robles and Santa Ynez are all 2-2 in league games. Lompoc edged Arroyo Grande 42-37 in a league opener then fell, 34-33, at Paso Robles the following week.

Those have been the only match-ups between the 2-2 Mountain League squads so far. Santa Ynez will start a stretch of three consecutive games against its 2-2 league counterparts when it hosts Paso Robles Friday night.

Righetti and Nipomo are both 0-4 in league games. Righetti has won once this season. Nipomo is looking for its first win. Those two play each other the last week of the season.

Ocean League

San Luis Obispo shaped up as the league favorite during the pre-season, but the league championship is now Atascadero's to lose.

The Greyhounds, 3-0 in the Ocean League, put themselves in command of the league race with second half rallies for come-from-behind wins at Santa Maria and at home against San Luis Obispo. Then came a 27-21 overtime win against Templeton last week.

Morro Bay (2-1 Ocean League) is the only upper tier league team left on the Atascadero schedule. The Greyhounds will host the Pirates Friday night. They will finish the regular season with games against Cabrillo (0-3 Ocean League) and Pioneer Valley (1-2 Ocean League).

San Luis Obispo (3-1), Templeton (2-1) and Morro Bay are just behind Atascadero in the league standings. Templeton will wrap up its regular season with road games at Morro Bay and then San Luis Obispo.

To the predictions:

Last week: 6-1.

Season record: 16-5.

Mountain League

St. Joseph (6-1, 4-0) at Righetti (1-6, 0-4)

The Knights have been the top-ranked team in the area all year. Particularly during league games, with an offense that features a strong offensive line and skill players such as quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Carter Vargas, and wide receivers Collin Fasse and Oscar Magallon, St. Joseph has scored points aplenty.

St. Joseph has racked up a total of 174 points in four Mountain League games and have given up 27. The Knights defense has two league shutouts.

Righetti has a big-play threat in do-everything back and return man Isaiah Abrigo, and some other steady players such as running back-linebacker Brian Monighetti, kicker Andres Magallon and punter Gilberto Chavez, but the Knights appear to have too much for their cross-street rival in this one.

The pick: St. Joseph 37, Righetti 17.

Paso Robles (4-3, 2-2) at Santa Ynez (5-2, 2-2)

This one is literally a pick 'em for the writer.

Paso Robles, with standout running back Leo Kemp, has the stronger running game. Santa Ynez, with one of the best passers in the area in quarterback Luke Gildred and a receiver in 6-foot-5-inch Daulton Beard who is at least as good as any in the area, has the better passing game.

Nipomo is winless this year but, with its big offensive line and steady backs, the Titans ran successfully right at Santa Ynez last week. That doesn't bode well for the Santa Ynez defense.

However, just about anything Gildred puts up toward Beard, the standout junior grabs. Beard is also adept at turning short passes into big gains, even touchdowns. THAT doesn't bode well for the Paso Robles defense.

Mission Prep squeezed past Santa Ynez 32-27 and rolled past Paso Robles 28-7. However, the Pirates were less banged up going into the Mission Prep game than they are now. For starters, their second-best receiver, Aidan Scott, was still out as of last week.

This writer would not feel uncomfortable predicting a tie in this one, but ties have not existed in area football for awhile.

The pick (in a toss-up): Santa Ynez 30, Paso Robles 29 (thanks to the Beard factor).

Nipomo (0-7, 0-4) at Lompoc (5-2, 2-2), Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

The Titans took a crushing loss, 53-0 at Arroyo Grande two weeks ago, then showed well before falling 30-21 at home against Santa Ynez last week. Gabe Evans ran for 111 yards and three scores, and Gabe Sanchez rushed for another 72 as the Titans racked up 230 yards on the ground.

Lompoc's defense has struggled against the run and the pass when it comes to the better offenses it has faced, and the unit was shattered in a 61-35 loss at Mission Prep last week. The Royals out-scored the Braves 34-7 in the second half.

However, with a leading quarterback in the area, Cavin Ross, and good receivers in Nelson Maldonado, Rudy Elizondo and Monte Ortiz, the Braves look to have more than enough offense in this one.

The pick: Lompoc 40, Nipomo 24.

Arroyo Grande (3-4, 2-2) at Mission Prep (5-2, 4-0)

The visiting Eagles' offense, with quarterback Drake Missamore, receivers Damian Santos and Caleb Clark and running back Junior Herlihy among others, is good. The home-standing Royals offense, with running back Drew Harrigan, quarterback Colby White and a good group of receivers led by senior Jamar Howard, is better.

The pick: Mission Prep 34, Arroyo Grande 24.

Ocean League

Morro Bay (4-3, 2-2) at Atascadero (4-3, 3-0)

This one is the marquee league match-up this week.

In their second game this season, the Greyhounds beat Salinas Alvarez 42-36 in overtime after trailing 29-7 at halftime. Two losses followed, then came the three straight dramatic league wins.

The Greyhounds don't have anyone with spectacular season stats, but they have a lot of reliable players, including quarterback Kane Cooks, tailback-linebacker Tre Cooks and wide receiver-defensive back Mason Degnan.

The Pirates figure to counter with quarterback Nicky Johnson, who is a dual running-passing threat, running back-defensive end Nami Hoag and a good group of receivers led by Aiden Blackwood.

This is a tight pick but, after picking against the Greyhounds twice and missing both times, the writer is done underestimating the "Hounds.

The pick: Atascadero 28, Morro Bay 26.

San Luis Obispo (6-2, 3-1) at Santa Maria (3-5, 1-3)

Santa Maria junior quarterback Josue Elena has blossomed into one of the leading area passers. He also has a good corps of receivers, led by Malachai Jordan.

However, the Saints have struggled against the run, and running the football is what the Tigers do better than any other team in the area. Even without Isaiah Hernandez, the second-leading rusher in the area, San Luis Obispo ran for 255 yards and four touchdowns (Luca Cuccaro racked up 180 rushing yards and two scores) as the Tigers squeezed past Morro Bay 40-34.

Besides, quarterback Jace Gomes, who hadn't thrown all that much before last week, threw for 140 yards against Morro Bay.

The pick: San Luis Obispo 41, Santa Maria 24.

Pioneer Valley (2-5, 1-2) at Templeton (5-2, 2-1).

The Panthers struggled in a 42-7 loss at San Luis Obispo last week as the Eagles were losing a tough one in overtime at Atascadero.

Pioneer Valley's offense has been productive at times, and quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 265 yards last week though he was intercepted twice.

However, the Eagles defense, for the most part, has been steady, and backs Landen Miller and Wyatt Ramey lead a Templeton ground game that averages 222.7 yards a game and 5.4 yards a pop. Miller has run for 11 touchdowns this year.

The pick: Templeton 24, Pioneer Valley 17.

Non league

Bakersfield Mira Monte (1-6) at Cabrillo (2-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

This one shapes up as a competitive game between two teams that have struggled.

After starting its season by beating two teams that are still winless, Ojai Nordhoff and Nipomo, Cabrillo has lost five straight. Mira Monte beat Desert League member Boron 12-8 in a non-league game for its lone win.

Regular Cabrillo quarterback Gage Mattis hasn't played since the fifth game after suffering an injury. When he was in there, Mattis threw six touchdown passes and just one interception. Blake Gregory, who was the area Player of the Week last week, has been steady in his place. Robert Rojas is a standout linebacker for the Conquistadores defense.

If Cabrillo wins this one, the Conquistadores are guaranteed at least the 30 percent winning percentage required to enter the playoffs. Cabrillo has two regular season games left after the Mira Monte game.

No updated stats for the Lions, who have scored just 64 points this year, were available.

The pick: Cabrillo 17, Mira Monte 7.