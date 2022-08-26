Much of the attention is back on St. Joseph this week as the Knights have the game of the week against Bakersfield Christian. Santa Maria also figures to have a decent matchup against San Marcos. Righetti, meanwhile, will be hosting Santa Barbara in its home opener, the Warriors' first game since winning a CIF title last year.

Let's take a look at the games.

Bakersfield Christian (1-0) at St. Joseph (1-0)

This is the marquee game on the Central Coast and one of the better games this week in all of the CIF Central Section.

Both teams are coming off wins, but the Knights won ugly vs. Palos Verdes while Bakersfield Christian won big over Mission Prep.

This game comes down to one thing: The Knights are more talented, but this group has yet to put it all together as a team. Is this the week? It could be. It should be. St. Joseph wasn't able to find much of an identity on offense last week. They didn't run the ball effectively and threw three interceptions. Establishing the run will be big for this group in terms of opening up the passing game.

The Knights need to set the tone on the ground Friday, either using QB Darian Mensah to run or their strong stable of backs including Carter Vargas and Malakai Langley. Langley had a huge kick return TD last week that boosted the Knights just before halftime. Those types of plays can't be counted on every week. St. Joseph has to play better if it wants to do big things this year.

The defense was actually excellent against the Sea Kings. The Knights have some players there. The offense has to step up.

Again, the talent is there.

The Pick: St. Joseph 20, Bakersfield Christian 19.

Santa Barbara (1-0) at Righetti (0-1)

Another tough test for the Warriors after losing to Bishop Diego last week. Things aren't much easier this week as Santa Barbara was great last year and looks to be just as good this year.

The Dons should roll, but Righetti can definitely work on some things this week after playing the best program in the county last week. This type of schedule should benefit the Warriors in the long run as they faced their toughest opponents in their first two games. It's all about improving at this point in the season.

The Pick: Santa Barbara 38, Righetti 20.

San Marcos (1-0) at Santa Maria (1-0)

I'm a believer in the Saints. I picked them to beat East Bakersfield last week and they did just that, winning 24-22.

Can they make it two in a row? Sure, why not? The offense is more potent this year than last, the defense was solid at East.

Josue Elena threw two key touchdowns and just one INT last week. Jabdiel Calderon is a factor as an H-back for the Saints. The Saints also have some playmakers in Malachi Jordan and Aldo Ariaza.

The Pick: Santa Maria 26, San Marcos 22.

Pioneer Valley (0-1) at Lompoc (1-0)

The Pioneer Valley program is in a better place with Dustin Davis at the helm. The Panthers are tenacious on defense and well-coached all around. It's just taking some time for the talent to catch up.

Lompoc, meanwhile, made a statement last week with its rout at Agoura. It's been talked about all week.

One big aspect of this game: How will Davis game plan to slow down Cavin Ross and the Lompoc offense. Davis and assistant coach Ricky Aguilar spent considerable time as part of the LHS staff. Lompoc's offense shouldn't have the same success it did against Agoura against Davis' group. Lompoc still should roll. Another key to the game: Can Pioneer Valley score?

The Pick: Lompoc 41, Pioneer Valley 6.

Cabrillo (1-0) at Nipomo (0-1)

I didn't see the Cabrillo win over Nordhoff coming. At all. The Conqs unleashed nearly five years of pain and losing in last week's 50-19 win over the Rangers.

Nipomo, meanwhile, took its lumps in a 35-0 loss to this good San Luis Obispo team.

Can Cabrillo score another big win? I don't see it happening.

Nipomo is in a transition period, with a new coach and new players in key spots, but this team won seven games as a Mountain League member a year ago. They should be able to rebound against the Conqs.

Now, Nipomo does need to slow down big OL/DL Josh Zent, who had six sacks last week. Gage Mattis is also a play-maker at quarterback. It won't be easy, but Nipomo should win this one.

The Pick: Nipomo 24, Cabrillo 10.

Centennial (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (0-1)

Centennial beat Visalia Redwood 28-21 last week while the Eagles suffered a rough 16-13 loss at Visalia Golden West.

The Golden Hawks should be successful against the Eagles this week. Arroyo Grande will get better as the season moves along.

The Pick: Centennial 29, Arroyo Grande 20.

Coalinga (0-1) at Templeton (0-0)

Coalinga lost to Caruthers 21-14 last week while the Eagles had their bye. Just based on recent history, Templeton may be a slight favorite in this one.

The Pick: Templeton 21, Caruthers 14.

Morro Bay (0-1) at Carpinteria (0-1)

Carpinteria has struggled greatly recently, going 0-10 last year. The Pirates, who've undergone some changes after winning a CIF Central Section title last year, lost to San Marcos 35-18 last week, but should be able to take care of the Warriors this week.

The Pick: Morro Bay 24, Carpinteria 6.

North (0-1) at Atascadero (1-0)

This is a much more competitive matchup for the 'Hounds after falling to Santa Ynez last week.

Pick Atascadero in this one.

The Pick: Atascadero 35, North 26.

San Luis Obispo (1-0) at Caruthers (1-0)

Caruthers seems to be good in all sports and has a solid football program, but I'm thinking the Tigers are one of the better teams in the area and should be able to beat the Blue Raiders.

The Pick: San Luis Obispo 42, Caruthers 20.

8-man

Laguna Blanca (0-0) at Orcutt Academy (0-0)

There's finally some 8-man football on the schedule. Orcutt Academy, which has fallen on hard times, is hosting Laguna Blanca, a program that has had some dominant runs at the 8-man level.

The Owls are the favorites.

The Pick: Laguna Blanca 56, Orcutt Academy 25.