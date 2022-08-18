The first week of the high school football season typically brings some strong non-league matchups.

This year is no different.

Palos Verdes, which hasn't had a losing season since 2008, is playing at St. Joseph. Bakersfield Independence, the CIF Central Section Division 4 champion last season, is headed to Pioneer Valley and Mission Prep, the Ocean League champ a year ago, is playing at Bakersfield Christian in a highly-intriguing matchup of top Central Section private schools.

Santa Ynez also hosts Atascadero in what could be a tightly-contested game. Righetti, the 2021 CIF-CS Div. 5 champion, is playing at Bishop Diego, the top program in Santa Barbara County the last few years. Lompoc, maybe the top county program since 2010, is headed to Agoura in what could be another great game.

Let's try to prognosticate some of these contests.

Palos Verdes at St. Joseph

The Knights lost their opener at Charter Oak a year ago but I've got high hopes for them this year and think they'll start their season with a big win.

The pick: St. Joseph 24, Palos Verdes 17.

Righetti at Bishop Diego

I think Righetti and Tony Payne have a solid team this year but playing Bishop Diego in Santa Barbara is one of the toughest tasks in the area. The Cardinals should roll.

The Pick: Bishop Diego 44, Righetti 17.

Independence at Pioneer Valley

Independence won a CIF title a year ago, but perhaps the Falcons have lost most of that talent. Pioneer Valley has some dudes back this year. Maybe the Panthers will score a pretty big win to start their season.

The Pick: Pioneer Valley 16, Independence 12.

San Luis Obispo at Nipomo

Both of these teams had pretty good seasons a year ago, but the Tigers seem to have a lot more back this year than the Titans.

The Pick: SLO 34, Nipomo 19.

Mission Prep at Bakersfield Christian

This game could have implications across the Central Section. The Royals won the Ocean League last year with ease and have a lot back. Bakersfield Christian, under Darren Carr, is always good. This will be a tough one. Maybe playing at BCHS will be too much for the Royals.

The Pick: Bakersfield Christian 32, Mission Prep 29.

Lompoc at Agoura

I'm not sure how good Lompoc will be this year. They should win some big games, but can the Braves consistently compete in the Mountain League? I have no idea. Agoura is a big opening test. Expect lots of points, which wasn't great for Lompoc last year.

The Pick: Agoura 44, Lompoc 30.

San Marcos at Morro Bay

This has been a very competitive matchup historically. The Pirates were great at the end of the season last year, winning the CIF-CS Div. 6 title, but they lost a lot from that team. It's a tossup.

The Pick: San Marcos 20, Morro Bay 19.

Atascadero at Santa Ynez

Santa Ynez is the pick, but Atascadero will be pretty solid this year. This one could be pretty close. Santa Ynez has some pieces, but the Pirates will need some time to hit their stride. Expect a close matchup with the Pirates pulling away late.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 29, Atascadero 20.

Nordhoff at Cabrillo

Nordhoff is good historically and Cabrillo has been historically bad. Cabrillo may win a game this year, but I don't think it'll be this one.

The Pick: Nordhoff 32, Cabrillo 18.

Santa Maria at East Bakersfield

Santa Maria beat East Bakersfield 3-0 to start the 2021 season. Can the Saints beat 'em to start this season? Sure, why not.

The Pick: Santa Maria 17, East 15.

Paso Robles at Kingsburg

This is a sneaky good matchup. Kingsburg is a top 10 team in the section according to some and Paso Robles has some momentum coming off of last season. Another tough game to call. I'll go with the home team.

The Pick: Kingsburg 42, Paso Robles 28.

Arroyo Grande at Golden West

Arroyo Grande could be good this year if a couple things go the Eagles' way. I think Arroyo Grande will come back from Visalia with a win.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 44, Golden West 19.