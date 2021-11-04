After months of preparation and an 11-week regular season, the playoffs are finally here.

The new playoff system for high school football was brought into make the postseason more competitive and more equitable. The computers have been doing the heavy lifting during the regular season. Now that the playoffs are here, it's finally time to see the system on the field.

Will these big changes pay off? They should. And we should know just how impactful this new playoff system is by the end of the night.

Let's look at tonight's playoff match-ups.

No. 16 St. Joseph (6-4) at No. 1 Fresno Bullard (5-3), CIF-CS Div. 2

CalPreps Projection: Bullard 38-19.

CalPreps' projection has the Bullard Knights routing the St. Joseph Knights in this one and I don't see a reason to disagree. Bullard beat a good Division 1 team in Clovis and went toe-to-toe with San Joaquin Memorial, one of the top teams in the Central Section.

Bullard also lost to Central (51-32) and Buchanan (27-0), the top two teams in the section. St. Joseph hasn't really played someone of that caliber this year and this St. Joseph team doesn't really belong in Division 2, but they'll see how it goes.

I could see St. Joseph settling in Division 2 in the near future and maybe this team will be even better next year. As it stands now, I see a decent season ending in the first round Friday night.

The Pick: Bullard 35, St. Joseph 22.

No. 10 Mission Prep (9-0) at No. 7 Lemoore (7-2), CIF-CS Div. 2

CalPreps projection: Lemoore 27-26.

Lemoore comes into this game after getting shellacked by Hanford 42-0 last week. The Bullpups are the No. 6 team in the Central Section.

Mission Prep hasn't lost this season and I'm thinking the Royals are extra motivated after not getting rewarded for one of, if not the, best season in school history.

If Mission Prep's defense can continue its stellar run and Jack Susank and Drew Harrigan can find some room to run the ball, Mission Prep can win this game. Colby White will have to hit some big throws to Tyler Garrett. I'm going with the Royals.

Lemoore has balance on offense with a good quarterback and a strong running game averaging 175 yards per contest.

The Pick: Mission Prep 30, Lemoore 26.

No. 13 Madera at No. 4 Arroyo Grande (7-3), CIF-CS Div. 3

CalPreps Projection: Arroyo Grande 35-28.

While some teams got the short end of the stick in the playoff pairings, I think Arroyo Grande is in a pretty good spot. The Eagles have finished the season strong and will get a home game in the first round against Madera. (Madera was also the school to beat Arroyo Grande's baseball team in the CIF title game in the spring, so maybe there's some extra motivation for the guys who were on that baseball team).

From what I've seen of Arroyo Grande, the Eagles have a tendency to come out flat (see the St. Joseph and Righetti games), and that can't happen in the playoffs. That certainly didn't happen last week in the 62-35 rout of Paso Robles.

Keep it up, Eagles. Max Perrett, Makai Puga and Kaden Tynes should be able to feast against Division 3 competition. I think these Eagles are due for a deep playoff run.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 40, Madera 18.

No. 8 Paso Robles (6-3) at Tulare Union (5-4), CIF-CS Div. 3 (Thursday)

CalPreps Projection: Tulare Union 34-24.

Tulare Union is typically one of the strongest smaller programs in the Central Section. The Tribe has scored 311 points in nine games this season, but allowed 231. Expect this one to be high scoring.

Tulare Union has won five of its last six games. If Paso Robles wants to win this thing, the Bearcats need to run the ball consistently with Leo Kemp and try to slow the game down. I don't know if they can do that, but that will likely be part of their game plan.

(This game is being played Thursday night).

The Pick: Tulare Union 42, Paso Robles 22.

No. 16 Visalia Mt. Whitney at No. 1 Nipomo (6-3), CIF-CS Div. 4

CalPreps Projection: Nipomo 31-21.

This is exactly where the Titans wanted to be if you asked them at the start of the season. Nipomo won six straight to start the year, then lost the last three (including the forfeit to St. Joseph).

But it's all worked out as the Titans earned the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will have home field advantage throughout the postseason. You can't ask for much more than that.

Still, Nipomo hadn't been playing its best football toward the end of the season and had to deal with the COVID-19 cancellation and not having a game in the final week of the season. Will that affect the Titans' rhythm and confidence? It might, but Nipomo has enough talent to overcome those factors in the first round.

The Pick: Nipomo 35, Mt. Whitney 21.

No. 14 Atascadero (3-7) at No. 3 Righetti (1-8), CIF-CS Div. 5

CalPreps Projection: Righetti 21-10.

I don't have a problem with a team like Righetti or Pioneer Valley making the playoffs, despite very bad records.

But it is odd seeing the Warriors have a home game, but no team in Division 5 has played near the schedule the Warriors have.

Can 1-8 Righetti make it to the semifinals or title game? I'd like the Warriors' chances much more if they had their starting quarterback, but I think they can do it. They've got to generate offense somehow, though. The ground game has been decent, but it should start thriving against Division 5 competition.

The Pick: Righetti 29, Atascadero 14.

No. 10 North Bakersfield (3-5) at No. 7 Templeton (5-5), CIF-CS Div. 5

CalPreps Projection: Templeton 21, North 20.

The Pick: Templeton 28, North 18.

No. 15 Bakersfield Ridgeview (1-7) at No. 2 San Luis Obispo (6-3), CIF-CS Div. 5

CalPreps Projections: San Luis Obispo 24-12

The Pick: SLO 35, Ridgeview 14.

No. 14 Santa Ynez (8-2) at No. 3 Elsinore Wildomar (7-3), CIF-SS Div. 8

CalPreps Projection: Elsinore 24-21.

The CalPreps projection should serve as good news for the Pirates as the computers have this one being a close contest.

Elsinore runs the ball at a very high rate, averaging over 300 yards per game on the ground. Can the Santa Ynez defense slow the Tigers down? They better if they want to win this game.

Santa Ynez also has to find balance on offense. The passing attack has been a little more consistent than the ground game. Luke Gildred has grown throughout the season at QB and some weapons like Daulton Beard and Tyler Gregg have developed.

Can they score a big road playoff win? I say yes.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 19, Elsinore 17.

No. 14 Anaheim Western (7-2) at No. 3 Lompoc (5-5), CIF-SS Div. 9

CalPreps Projection: Lompoc 42-28.

This is the Lompoc team we were expecting this season. Lompoc scored at least 60 points in its final two games of the season and scored 440 points in 10 games this season, one of the highest-scoring offenses in the state. Lompoc, though, did give up 294 points this season.

Lompoc's five-game losing streak was against teams that are all in the playoffs and all had winning records.

The computers apparently liked Lompoc, too, handing them the No. 3 seed in Division 9. When Lompoc has Sheldon Canley Jr., Deville Dickerson and Cavin Ross, the Braves are hard to beat.

Western scored 328 points in nine games this season and gave up 135.

The Pick: Lompoc 35, Western 21.

No. 16 Bishop Diego (8-1) at No. 1 Mission Hills Alemany (5-3), CIF-SS Div. 2

CalPreps projection: Alemany 35-20.

Tom Crawford is forced to take his team to Mission Hills to take on Casey Clausen's Warriors. Alemany plays in the Mission League with schools like La Puente Bishop Amat and Gardena Serra, so they've seen plenty of top competition this year.

Again, if Bishop Diego was rated one spot lower the Cardinals' playoff chances go up drastically. They'd be the No. 1 seed in Division 3. Instead they're an underdog in Division 2, playing the ninth-best team in the Southern Section. Alemany is the No. 12 team in the state and has won four straight games.

Bishop Diego did catch a break when the Cardinals won their state title a few years ago, playing in Division 6, so maybe it's karma.

The odds are not in Bishop Diego's favor against Alemany, but the Cardinals might be able to keep it close.

The Pick: Alemany 24, Bishop Diego 20.

Santa Barbara (7-3) at North Hollywood Campbell Hall (10-0), CIF-SS Div. 6

CalPreps projection: Campbell Hall 30-28.

The Vikings are 10-0, but haven't played too many tough teams, with its best win probably the one over Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep. Still, this should be a tough road matchup for JT Stone's Dons.

Santa Barbara played a good Rio Mesa team tough last week, just falling 17-14 and more than held its own against a very tough Channel League.

I think this will be close, but feel Campbell Hall has too much for the Dons.

The Pick: Campbell Hall 33, Santa Barbara 26.

Last week's picks: 9-1.

Season record on picks: 93-27.