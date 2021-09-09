We're in for another strange night in the Santa Maria Valley. Meaning, there will be no games in town this week after just one game last week.
Santa Maria is playing at Santa Ynez. Righetti never filled in its bye week after losing its Bishop Diego game.
Pioneer Valley is at Templeton and St. Joseph is headed to Bakersfield to play Centennial. Neither of the Valley's 8-man teams play home games either as Valley Christian and Orcutt Academy hit the road this week.
With that said, there's plenty on the line for teams from the SMV.
Let's start with St. Joseph.
Game of the Week No. 5: St. Joseph (0-2) at Bakersfield Centennial (3-0)
Obviously, this game is a tough one to pick. CalPreps, which will be providing the power rankings for the CIF divisions in the playoffs this year, has Centennial 147th in the state and St. Joseph 174th.
The Knights are winless in two road games and traveled to Bakersfield in the second week of the season, losing to Frontier 35-33.
I think the Knights are due. They've got a lot of new pieces in place and the team should finally gel Friday night and come back to the coast with a win.
I've said it numerous times this year, but the Knights are going to be a much better team after Sept. 22 once everyone becomes eligible.
The Pick: St. Joseph 28, Centennial 25. No. 1 Lompoc (3-0) at No. 10 Arroyo Grande (1-2)
This was always one of the more fun rivalry games on the Central Coast. In fact, I believe Lompoc coach Andrew Jones coached his very first game against Arroyo Grande and former coach Tom Goossen, back in 2010.
It's not quite the same since the two teams are in different sections and different leagues, but these are two of the more successful programs in the area. The last time these teams played, back in 2019, Arroyo Grande narrowly held on for a wild win in a game played at Pioneer Valley.
Arroyo Grande had a rough spring and is off to a so-so start so far this year. But the Eagles have gotten better over the last two weeks, with a loss to Centennial and a thumping win over San Luis Obispo.
Lompoc rolled past its rival last week in a 56-0 win over Cabrillo. Quarterback Cavin Ross did not play in that one. I'd be surprised if he's out Friday against Arroyo Grande, but I don't have his status. It may not make a difference with the way the Braves run the ball with Sheldon Canley Jr. in the backfield. He only needs a couple of touches a night to make his presence felt. (He has 32 carries for 447 yards and seven touchdowns this year. He's averaging 14 yards a carry).
The Eagles will also have to avoid kicking the ball to Deville Dickerson, who has six return touchdowns already.
I think the Eagles can score on Lompoc, but will have trouble slowing down the Brave offense, especially with a healthy Ross.
The Pick: Lompoc 33, Arroyo Grande 18. No. 2: Bishop Diego (2-0) at Redondo Union (0-2)
The Cardinals shouldn't have much trouble against the Sea Hawks.
The Pick: Bishop Diego 49, Redondo: 22 No. 4: Mission Prep (2-0) vs. Watsonville St. Francis (0-2)
The Royals should rout the Sharks against Watsonville.
The Pick: Mission Prep 44, St. Francis 6 No. 6: Santa Barbara (2-1) vs. San Marcos (2-0)
The Dons have won two straight and I'd bet on them to make it three in a row against one of their city rivals.
The Pick: Santa Barbara 42, San Marcos 13 No. 7: Santa Ynez (2-1) vs. Santa Maria (1-1)
Don't expect this one to be high scoring.
The Saints won their opener 3-0 over East Bakersfield then lost to San Marcos 13-6 in their second game.
Santa Ynez has limited opponents to 16 points a game while averaging about 17.
Both defenses are really good, though I think the Pirates have a bit more size and speed on both sides of the ball.
The Pirates also have an edge in the quarterback position with junior Luke Gildred. I'm going with the Pirates.
The Pick: Santa Ynez 24, Santa Maria 8 No. 8: Paso Robles (1-2) at Fresno Sunnyside (2-0)
Sunnyside is 2-0, but only has wins over South Bakersfield and Merced Golden Valley.
Paso Robles plays one of the toughest schedules in the area, with games so far against Lompoc, Clovis Buchanan and Bakersfield Independence.
The Bearcats should beat the Wildcats Friday.
The Pick: Paso Robles 44, Sunnyside 22. Pioneer Valley (0-2) at Templeton (1-1)
Pioneer Valley looked decent in its opener with a 6-0 loss to San Luis Obispo, and was even better Friday in a 26-20 loss to unbeaten Nipomo.
Templeton lost to unbeaten Coalinga and beat Madera Liberty. The Panthers are close, but not sure they can beat Templeton.
The Pick: Templeton 25, Pioneer Valley 19. Royal (1-1) at Cabrillo (0-3)
Royal beat Moorpark for its win and Cabrillo suffered losses to Nordhoff, Nipomo and Lompoc as the losing streak reached 30 games.
I don't see the streak ending Friday, but the Conqs can be competitive, though they had just about 13 players suit up Friday against Lompoc.
The Pick: Royal 30, Cabrillo 18. Dos Pueblos (0-2) at Ventura Buena (1-2)
Dos Pueblos has losses to Nordhoff and Ventura while Buena beat a pretty good Agoura team and has tough losses to Oak Park and West Ranch.
I'll go with the Bulldogs in this one.
The Pick: Buena 37, Dos Pueblos 14. Morro Bay (1-1) at Fresno (0-1) The Pick: Morro Bay 22, Fresno 10.
San Luis Obispo (1-1) at Fremont JFK (0-1)
The Pick: San Luis Obispo 35, JFK 20. Season Record: 20-13.
Photos: Lompoc and Cabrillo clash in the Big Game
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Jr. gets loose from Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas on a long run in the Big Game.
Len Wood, Contributor
Updated
Sep 7, 2021
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns a punt for a touchdown against Cabrillo in the Big Game. Dickerson had two punt return touchdowns and a kick return touchdown, giving him six return touchdowns in three games this season.
Len Wood, Contributor
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Former NFL, University of Washington and Lompoc great Napoleon Kaufman, right, reacts with former Brave and NFL player Sheldon Canley Sr., left, after a Brave touchdown against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo’s Christopher Edwards looks for an opening against Lompoc’s Andrew Gaitan and Santana Centino.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Lompoc players Rudy Elizondo, left, Sheldon Canley and Marcos Maya celebrate one of Canley’s touchdowns in the Big Game against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Lompoc’s Andrew Gaitan takes off for a touchdown against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Lompoc’s Nelson Maldonado celebrates the Braves’ Big Game win over Cabrillo with Coach Andrew Jones.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo coach Andy Guyader encourages his 27-member team to not give up after the game.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc players celebrate with the Big Game trophy after beating Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc’s Jacob Moreno gets brought down by Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo and Lompoc marching bands dance in a circle as the Big Game winds down.
Len Wood Contributor
Power Rankings 01
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson celebrates a kick return for touchdown with paparazzi teammates against Cabrillo.
Len Wood, Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc’s Santana Centino tackles Cabrillo’s Christopher Edwards.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley gets stopped short of the goal line by Cabrillo’s Ryan Heidt.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo’s Tanner Costa passes under pressure from Lompoc’s Michael Lewis and Erasmo Estrada.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc cheerleaders high kick for each point against Cabrillo in the Big Game.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo’s Christopher Edwards dives for yardage against Lompoc.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo coach Andy Guyader and Lompoc Coach Andrew Jones talk during the Big Game.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas carries the ball against Lompoc.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc’s Andrew Porter runs against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc’s Brian Ramirez-Gomez runs against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo coach Andy Guyader encourages his team after a good defensive play.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo fans wave lights during the Big Game.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Cabrillo’s QB Tanner Costa carries the ball against Lompoc.
Len Wood Contributor
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley stiff arms Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Pioneer Valley hosts Nipomo in football
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Nipomo's Nate Reese, right, celebrates his 40-yard touchdown run with teammate Jeremiah Daniels during Friday's game against Pioneer Valley. The Titans beat the Panthers 26-20.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Pioneer Valley cheerleaders perform at halftime during Friday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 6, 2021
Nipomo's Nate Reese puts a move on defender Adan Rubalcava during Friday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Power Rankings 02
Updated
1 hr ago
Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez uses a block to find running space during Friday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Pioneer Valley's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Pioneer Valley's Richie Robles throws a pass during Friday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Nipomo's Kyle Kuhn tries to shake off a tackle by Jalen Yap during Friday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava (81) comes up with an interception during Friday's game against Nipomo. Rubalcava had a spectacular game Friday, scoring all three touchdowns in the Panthers' 26-20 loss. He had two long touchdown catches and an 88-yard kick return for a score.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Vinny Hernandez 02
Updated
Sep 7, 2021
Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez carries the ball during Friday's game against Pioneer Valley. Hernandez had a touchdown rushing, 11 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the 26-20 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
Adan Rubalcava 01
Updated
Sep 7, 2021
Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava had two touchdown receptions, an 88-yard kick return touchdown and an interception in a 26-20 loss to Nipomo on Friday. He's a nominee for Player of the Week.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Updated
Sep 3, 2021
