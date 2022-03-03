Central Coast baseball fans don't have to go far to see a player many project as a future major leaguer.

In fact, this potential All-Star has been playing ball on the Central Coast all his life.

That would be, of course, Brooks Lee, the Cal Poly shortstop who's cemented his place atop MLB draft boards.

Lee made waves in 2019 when he pulled out of the MLB Draft in order to follow through with the plan to play for his father Larry, who's now in his 20th season as the Mustangs' head coach. Lee would've been selected in the first round out of San Luis Obispo High School that year and would've fetched a nice payday, signing with a major league club for a few million dollars.

Brooks’ plan to attend Cal Poly and play for his father has worked out for the Lees. Brooks has developed into a potential star major leaguer. (MLB.com has him ranked fifth on its list of top prospects for the upcoming draft).

"I've never looked back since I made that decision," Brooks Lee said. "It was only going to pay off if I put in the work."

Brooks has developed at Cal Poly. He’s now a solidly-built 6-foot-2 switch-hitting shortstop with power, speed and above average defensive ability. But what scouts are raving over Lee for is his ability to put the bat on the ball.

Deep Central Coast ties

Larry was a standout for the SLO High baseball and football teams before he went on to play baseball at Santa Barbara City College in 1980. He ended up playing baseball at Pepperdine and had a short career in pro ball. He then built Cuesta College into a powerhouse program, coaching there from 1987-2002 before taking over at Cal Poly. Liz Lee (née Torres), Brooks' mother and Larry's wife, is a native of Lompoc.

Brooks played at San Luis Obispo High, hitting .405 as a senior as the Tigers went 23-5-1 during his final season. It was reported that he turned down an offer from an MLB team in the ballpark of $3 million in order to play for his father at Cal Poly.

"Spending as much time as I have with him, it's kind of filled my heart up," Brooks Lee said of playing for his father. "I didn't really get that opportunity (growing up). In the summer, he'd be recruiting and stuff like that. I was always in the dugout as a kid, but to be playing for him, to hear what he has to say, as a player, it really means a lot. I've grown so much since I've come to college, as a person and as a player, and that all comes from him."

"It's been a great situation for both of us," Larry says. "We both looked forward to this. Each day, whether it's a practice or a game, we try to make those in-game teachings to help him progress and develop and try to get as many things taken care of in college so once he enters professional baseball he's pretty well dialed in."

What makes Brooks a rare talent?

After the Feb. 22 win over Fresno State, Larry Lee talked to his players down the left field line for about 25 minutes, probably not a common occurrence even at the Division I level. For each of those 25 minutes, every player had their eyes locked on their head coach.

Brooks says his father is "very detail oriented."

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Larry says Brooks has one of the brightest baseball minds he's ever seen.

"He's smarter than most coaches," Larry says of Brooks. "He has a great baseball mind. He understands what makes him tick, he understands mechanics and the baseball IQ side of it, the game within the game. He has a lot of good qualities and he works extremely hard, he's humble and he knows what his deficiencies are and works on those every day.

"It's the right place for him to be at and we're both trying to take advantage of each and every day."

Larry said seeing Brooks interact with teammates, coaches or officials from MLB teams has been eye-opening.

"Those interactions have shown me that he has such a great mind when it comes to the game of baseball," Larry said. "That's what the great players have. They have that ability to know where they're supposed to be and know what the pitcher is trying to do. It's pretty cool to listen to him. He talks like he's a 20-year big league veteran. We've always had our talks since he was young, but just the level of how he thinks is pretty special. I enjoy it and I give him a ton of freedom."

Larry Lee said Brooks has even given him advice on how to pitch to opposing hitters.

"I take it at face value," Larry Lee said of Brooks' input. "In our series against Washington, he was out at shortstop and he gave me a sign of how to pitch to this guy. I called that pitch and I called it the rest of the game to that hitter and, sure enough, we have success. He's definitely another coach on the field.

"When it comes to baseball, he's usually the smartest guy in the room, that's including coaches. I would hire him right now, if it was possible."

What's next?

The Mustangs are 4-4 on the season after a 5-4 loss to Portland on Wednesday. Brooks went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles in that one.

They have a three-game series against UNLV in Las Vegas running Friday through Sunday.

Lee has had a hit in seven of the eight games the Mustangs have played this year. He was batting .500 on the season (15 for 30) with 13 RBIs, five runs, five doubles and a home run heading into the UNLV series. Through eight games, he was intentionally walked five times and hadn’t struck out.

"It's just a thing that was meant to be," Lee says of him potentially entering pro ball this year. "I feel like the reason I'm in this situation is because I've put myself there. After I made the decision to come to college, this is exactly what I wanted to happen."