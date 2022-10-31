Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs.
The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths.
Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez volleyball team will host No. 14 Mission Prep at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in a Division 3 semifinal. Santa Ynez is 17-17 overall. Mission Prep is 15-16-1.
The teams are Mountain League rivals. The No. 7 Pirates swept the Royals 3-0 both times the teams played in league matches.
Nipomo will play at No. 1 Kerman at 3 p.m. Tuesday in one Division 3 tennis semifinal. Lompoc will play at No. 3 Dinuba at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the other. The Lompoc-Dinuba match was moved from its original Tuesday date because rain is forecast in the Dinuba area that day.
Nipomo has advanced by winning 5-4 twice at higher seeds, No. 5 Coalinga last Tuesday and No. 4 Kingsburg last Thursday. Lompoc, the Ocean League champion, won 6-0 at No. 7 Paso Robles last Tuesday and 6-3 at No. 2 Fresno Christian last Thursday.
Lompoc lost 5-4 at Paso Robles in the Braves' season opener.
A balanced singles and doubles lineup has carried the Braves to a 16-2 mark at this point. Lompoc swept through the Ocean League at 14-0.
Vera Ortiz, a senior foreign exchange student from Spain, is Lompoc's No. 1 singles player. Rianna Stouppe, at No. 2, has not lost in singles or doubles.
Gabi Arias went through Lompoc's league matches unbeaten at No. 3 singles. Emma White at No. 4, Lola Soukup at No. 5 and Esme Ortiz at No. 6 round out a solid Lompoc singles lineup.
Ortiz and Stouppe teamed up for a doubles win at Fresno Christian. Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco gave the Braves their clinching point with a doubles win.
The playoff lineup for the Nipomo girls tennis squad consists of Sofia Maina, Avery Edwards, Lilly Edwards, Lily Hinds, Sydnie Halley, Charlotte Slater, Caitlin Scott and Ashley Dickel.
Jayda Henrey leads the Santa Ynez girls volleyball squad into its Division 3 semifinal. Henrey set the school single season kills record this year, 325.
She averages 3.7 kills per set. Gianna Pecile has given the Pirates strong overall play this year. She is second on the team in kills (228) behind Henrey and second behind Hannah Allen in service aces. Allen has served 46 aces this year. Pecile has served 42.
Pecile leads a Santa Ynez defense that averages 48 digs a match. She averages 11.6 digs per set. Allen, at 9.5, is second on the team in digs.
Senior setter Ashley Martin is the Pirates assists leader, with 434 this year.
No stats were available for Mission Prep. Mia Lundgren, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, led the Royals to a 3-0 sweep at No. 6 Nipomo in the quarterfinals.