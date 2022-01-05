It was a relatively quiet year for sports in the Santa Ynez Valley. That doesn't mean there weren't any ground-breaking moments in 2021.
As 2022 gets rolling, it's time to look back at the past 12 months to get a better picture of where we're headed. Here are our top sports stories of 2021.
Move to CIF Central Section
The move that affects changes starting with the 2022-23 school year was finalized in the fall of last year.
After decades of play in the CIF Southern Section, resulting in dozens of volleyball, basketball, tennis, baseball and water polo titles, Santa Ynez High School is switching to the Central Section.
The move comes after former league partners in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County moved to the Central Section a few years ago.
Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez decided to stay in the Southern Section at the time and formed an alliance with the Santa Barbara Unified schools.
That created imbalanced leagues in just about every sport, with Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc typically lagging behind the Santa Barbara schools.
With those three schools now re-joining their previous league foes it should create a balanced 16-school association. Expect Santa Ynez to be competing for more league championships and more CIF titles. There are about 500 schools in the CIF Southern Section. There are about 130 in the Central Section.
SY football great dies
Rod Smalley was one of the greatest football players in Santa Ynez High School history. He died at the age of 50 on Jan. 1, 2021.
Smalley was named the Santa Maria Times' All-Area MVP as a senior at Santa Ynez in 1989. Smalley and Jacob Fiske, the 1993 All-Area MVP, are the only Pirates to earn that honor since 1985.
Smalley earned All-CIF honors three straight seasons at Santa Ynez. As a senior, he was a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker, who earned a full-ride scholarship to UCLA as a middle linebacker. He also played in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Smalley spent years as a football coach and school employee at Douglas High in Minden, Nevada, where he lived at the time of his death.
In Smalley's final season at Santa Ynez, the Pirates went 10-2, the best mark since the 1969 CIF championship squad at Santa Ynez, which also went 10-2. The Pirates lost to Orange 15-14 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs in '89.
SY beats Lompoc in football
Santa Ynez football had a spectacular 2021. The Pirates went 12-4, with a 4-1 mark in the truncated spring season and an 8-3 record in the typical fall season.
One of the highlights of the year was the Pirates' 34-30 win over Lompoc in September. It was the first win for the Pirates over Lompoc since 2009.
Santa Ynez trailed 17-13 at halftime and erased a 30-20 deficit in the game's final four minutes.
The Pirates scored with 3:39 left on a 31-yard touchdown pass from junior Luke Gildred to senior Tyler Gregg, cutting Lompoc's lead to 30-27.
The Pirates then forced a turnover on downs on Lompoc's next possession after Santa Ynez' onside kick attempt failed, regaining the ball with less than two minutes remaining.
Gildred found an open Aidan Scott for a touchdown to put the Pirates up 34-30.
Santa Ynez' Nolan Oslin then intercepted a Lompoc pass to end the game.
Ast has productive spring season
Logan Ast made the most of the Pirates' five-game spring season. The senior had a wild five-game run, which included his 328-yard performance against Dos Pueblos. That set the school record and nearly set a new Santa Barbara County record.
That performance came after Ast had 283 yards in a 46-28 win over Santa Barbara. In the five games he played in the spring, Ast rushed for 726 yards on 90 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns and also caught 18 passes for 338 yards and four more scores.
Dunn's Bickford makes state meet
In November, Dunn School senior Joey Bickford finished 12th in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Finals with a time of 16 minutes, 26 seconds at Mt. SAC.
His run qualified him for the state meet. At state, Bickford finished in 31st place in the Division 5 race, with a time of 16:41.2.
