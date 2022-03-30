Lompoc's Huyck Stadium hosted two Channel League foes for a track and field meet Wednesday afternoon.

Lompoc High's varsity boys swept, beating Cabrillo 108-27 and Santa Ynez 105-30. Santa Ynez boys beat Cabrillo 78-40.

The Santa Ynez girls varsity team edged Lompoc 76.5-56.5 to prevent the Braves from sweeping all the varsity scores. The Lompoc girls beat Cabrillo 84-37. Santa Ynez girls beat Cabrillo 81-30.

Lompoc senior Sheldon Canley, a San Diego State football commit, won the 100-meter dash in 11.04 and the 200 in 23.74.

Lompoc junior Anthony Alonzo hit a season best in the 100, finishing second in 11.20 and Lompoc senior Deville Dickerson was third in 11.36. Santa Ynez junior Aidan Scott, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive lineman during the football season, was fourth in 11.64. Dickerson was second in the 200 at 23.96 and Cabrillo freshman Jude Anderson was third in 25.39.

Lompoc sophomore Andrew Gaitan cruised to a win in the 400 in 55.51 seconds, beating Cabrillo freshman Keylan Howard (1:01.43) and Lompoc junior Ronan Campfield (1:03.69).

Santa Ynez senior Zachary Liljenquist had a big win in the 800, finishing in 2:07.59, nearly 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Lompoc freshman Angelo Nunez, who hit a PR at 2:22.00.

Nunez then won the 1,600 meters in 4:56.76, narrowly edging Cabrillo senior Jacob Hinshaw, who finished in 4:56.80. Nunez ran a PR. Hinshaw then won the 3,200 with a season best 11:02.76. Lompoc junior Paul Lawver was second in 11:11.53 and Ben Barthel was third.

Lompoc's Vincent Munoz won the 110-meter hurdles with Santa Ynez junior Weston Hinnrichs taking second.

Lompoc junior Eduardo Carvajal set a PR in the 300 hurdles at 48.50, edging teammate Munoz, who ran in 48.95.

Lompoc raced to a three-second win in the 4x100 relay, with Alonzo, Canley, Gaitan and Dickerson running in 44.23, well ahead of Santa Ynez, which ran 47.31 with Canyon and Cash McClurg, Aidan Scott and Nolan Oslin.

Lompoc also won the 4x400 relay with Gaitan, Alonzo, Carvajal and Munoz running in 3:50.18, ahead of Santa Ynez in 3:53.21. The McClurgs ran the 4x400 relay with Braden Melville and Liljenquist.

Santa Ynez senior Kai Teplansky won the shot put with a season best 37-8, ahead of Cabrillo's Aaron Coulter, who set a PR with a throw of 35-5. Santa Ynez junior Aidan Cintron was third with a PR of 31-10.

Lompoc junior Rodrigo Duarte won the discus with a throw of 112-8 and Teplansky was second with a throw of 106-1.

Lompoc's Michael Miclat set a PR in the high jump, winning at 5-9. Teammate Marcos Maya was second with a PR of 5-0.

Liljenquist set a PR in the pole vault at 9-3, beating Cabrillo's Aidan Jones, who was second with a PR of 8-3.

Alonzo won the long jump with a season best of 20-9, ahead of Miclat, who finished second with a PR of 20-7. Miclat set a PR in the triple jump with a 42-6, edging Carvajal, who was second with a PR of 38-2.5.

Girls results

Santa Ynez sophomore Samara Perez set a PR in the 100, winning 13.79 to beat Lompoc junior Alina Perez in 13.89.

Lompoc's Elizabeth Vazquez-Bautista edged Cabrillo's Camila Ramirez to win the 200 as Santa Ynez' Amelia Villa won the 400 (1:01.64) and Opal Vander Vliet was second in 1:08.10.

In the 800 meters, Lompoc senior Mallory Branum set a season best with a win in 2:44.29. Vander Vliet, a freshman, was second in 2:46.99.

Santa Ynez freshman Kate Mazza was dominant in the 1,600, blowing away the field and winning by nearly a minute, taking first in 5:23.39. Cabrillo's Emilia Delfin was second in 6:15.09. Lompoc's Hannah Brooks edged teammate Dayanna Cabeza to win the 3,200.

Santa Ynez junior Gabriela Robles won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.05, a personal best. Cabrillo sophomore Brianna Miller was second with a PR of 19.30. Miller then won the 300 hurdles in 55.87.

Santa Ynez won the 4x400 relay in 4:26.28, with Amelia Villa, Samara Perez, Mazza and Vander Vliet running. Lompoc's Kimberly Snyder, Elizabeth Vazquez-Bautista, Branum and Elda Deluna were second in 4:54.96.

Santa Ynez senior Giszelle Hrehor cruised to a win in the shot put with a mark of 30-8 to beat teammate Madison Dewett (25-3).

Dewitt then edged Hrehor in the discus, setting a PR at 95-3. Robles won the high jump at 4-4 and the pole vault at 8-3. Delfin took the long jump at 14-9. Mirann Mangino, a Lompoc junior, won the triple jump at 29-11.