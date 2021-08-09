John Dato's next fight will be the toughest of his professional boxing career.

It will also be his biggest.

Dato, who played football and wrestled at Pioneer Valley High School, will fight Saturday, Aug. 21 in Las Vegas.

That date and location may ring a bell to fight fans. Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao will be fighting world champion Errol Spence Jr. then.

In fact, Dato's bout is on the undercard of the Pacquiao-Spence main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

But this is not the first time Dato has fought on the same card as his legendary countryman. In fact, Dato fought just before Pacquiao's most recent bout. The eight-division champ last fought on July 20, 2019, at the MGM Grand's Garden Arena.

Pacquiao, who is a senator in the Philippines and reportedly mulling a run for president, scored a split decision victory over Keith Thurman then. Dato knocked out Juan Antonio Lopez on that night, fighting on the undercard.

That seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Dato, a native of the Philippines who came to Santa Maria from the city of Bangar in the province of La Union.

But the opportunity has come once again for Dato.

The Santa Maria fighter is unbeaten in his career, sporting a record of 16-0-1. He has fought a handful of times since Pacquiao last entered the ring in 2019. Dato fought at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez in October of 2019 and fought in Mexico multiple times after that.

Dato has spent the last few weeks training in Santa Maria and making two trips to Southern California to visit with Pacquiao and do some conditioning with the Filipino fighter who doubles as a politician in the Philippines.

"It's a dream come true," Dato said. "I didn't think I would fight again on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao. It's shocking. It shows that hard work pays off. We'll be fighting on a bigger stage at the T-Mobile Arena. It's huge. But this fight isn't going to be easy. No fight is easy. I've been training, going to Manny's house in the morning and running with him. It's just a blessing to be fighting on the undercard of my idol."

Pacquiao is the Philippines' biggest star. He's 62-7 in his career and is the sport's only eight-division world champion. He was elected as Senator of the Philippines in 2016.

Dato said Leo Santa Cruz, a multiple-division world champ, helped facilitate both Pacquiao undercard fights.

"Leo is basically my manager," Dato said. "He gets me the fights. I'm his only Filipino fighter and trying to be the next Filipino superstar."

Dato has developed his game outside the ring in the last two years also. He's moved his gym from a garage near Santa Maria High School to the Town Center Mall. He has a large group of kids who train at the gym daily. Dato also finds time to train there in between his sessions as a coach.

His team has remained the same with Tony Ojeda and Raul Anguiano training him in the ring and Ty Lee training him outside of it.

"The kids who come here to train, they push me," Dato said. "After training with them, I practice. I haven't taken a break during this pandemic. I'm blessed to have a team like this. It's like a relationship, there are ups and downs. But I'm blessed to have them. They've been with me since the beginning and they push me. I couldn't ask for a better team."

Dato says his opponent has a 13-1 record.

"He has nine KOs," Dato said. "We'll see in the ring. The fights will keep getting harder and harder from here."

Dato said there's hope that his fight would be televised but wasn't sure at press time if the bout would reach air.