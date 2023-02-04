At press time Friday, the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) had no agreement with the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) regarding fees for umpires.

"As a consequence, the umpires do not have an agreement and cannot officiate local high school baseball games for 16 Central Coast schools," a media statement sent by LBPUA spokesman Michael Kon to the Times Thursday, said.

This comes at a time when the area is facing a severe shortage when it comes to high school sports officials.

Several baseball games involving CCAA schools, all in the CIF Central Section, have been scheduled for the coming several days, including Lompoc at Pioneer Valley, Atascadero at St. Joseph, and Nipomo at Arroyo Grande Feb. 11, Kingsburg at Pioneer Valley, and St. Joseph at Cabrillo Feb. 15, and Santa Ynez at Nipomo, Feb. 17.

CCAA spokesman Sam DeRose, who is Atascadero High School's athletic director, said that the CCAA, with approval from the CIF Central Section office soon after most Central Coast schools moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year, decided to pay area officials in all sports at Southern Section rates because those rates were higher.

"We looked at the Central Section pay schedule for officials, thought the rate in some of the sports at the (non-varsity) levels was too low, so we decided to go with the Southern Section rates, and we got permission from the Central Section office to do so," said DeRose.

"The CCAA does not have authority to negotiate officials' fees outside of Southern Section rates," said DeRose.

DeRose said the CCAA will look for officials outside of the LPBUA to umpire the member schools' games if no fee agreement with the LPBAU is reached.

"I know some of these guys, I like them, they do a great job," said DeRose. "I would prefer to have our own (local) guys officiate the games. But we need officials, period."

DeRose and LPBUA secretary-treasurer Brian Ashbrook both said, if the CCAA does go outside the LPBUA for umpires for CCAA teams' games, there is no guarantee that the CCAA will get enough umpires to call all of the games.

CIF Southern Section Assistant Commissioner Thom Simmons sent an email to the Times Friday stating, "I cannot and will not speak for any other section in the state. I can only speak for the Southern Section. CIF-SS Bylaws dictate our member schools cannot pay officials anything more than what is stated in the Bluebook."

Part of a LPBUA statement Ashbrook sent to the Times cited a letter the CCAA sent to the organization with CIF Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos' perspective. The statement said the CCAA told the LPBUA it could offer Southern Section fees.

"When we asked Mr. Tos if there was a Central Section CIF Bylaw that limited our potential game fees, he said there was not one," the LPBUA statement said.

"Our requested fee will only cost each school approximately $728 for the entire year."

The statement went on. "Our membership voted 34 to 0 to not work for the Southern Section fees because they believe the fee does not represent a fair value for their work and they want a voice in the pay. Thus we are at an impasse and unable to support the schools."

The statement read further, "What we are trying to sit down and work out with the CCAA is, since the CCAA obtained permission to offer game fees above Central Section rates, e.g. Southern Section fees, and there isn't a Central Section bylaw which limits an official's game fees, what is preventing the CCAA from reaching out to the Central CIF Section and getting permission to pay our requested fee?"

DeRose said the CCAA did show LPBUA representatives a copy of the letter Ashbrook sent to the Times at a meeting earlier this year. "The letter does not give us authority to negotiate officials' fees," DeRose said.

A statement sent by the CCAA to the Times read, "As an association, the CCAA is committed to supporting our educational based athletics programs. We appreciate the relationship our Central Coast schools have had with the LPBUA, unfortunately the unit is unwilling to officiate our student athletes' games. We are fortunate to have the CIF Central Section's permission to continue offering the CIF Southern Section officiating rates to all units. The LPBUA declined the Southern Section rates."

DeRose said officials units for the nine other officiated CCAA sports — football, volleyball and water polo for the fall season, basketball, soccer and wrestling for the winter season, softball, track and field and swimming for the spring season — all accepted the Southern Section officiating rates.

Coast Valley League schools, including Valley Christian Academy, are still in the Southern Section. DeRose said his understanding was that the LPBUA has agreed to work those schools' games at the Southern Section rate but did not accept that rate for working CCAA member schools' baseball games.

"That is my biggest disappointment right now," said DeRose. "This is where it is frustrating."

Ashbrook said part of the sore spot for the LPBUA when it comes to fees is that a Southern Section officials pay schedule Ashbrook released to the Times called for a $17 per game pay raise for football officials at the varsity level and a $7 per game pay raise for umpires at that same level in year one of the fee schedule, provided officiating crew numbers and hours requirements were met.

"No disrespect to football officials, but football games are four (12-minute) quarters long," said Ashbrook. "We're out there for two-and-a-half hours."

Many football and baseball games this reporter has covered have lasted approximately two-and-a-half hours, though some have run shorter and some have run longer.

Football and baseball games this reporter has covered have rarely been much shorter than two hours, 15 minutes, even in football games where one team was far enough ahead that a running clock was used for part of the second half.

The required hours for the Southern Section pay schedule Ashbrook released actually call for a higher hourly rate for baseball umpires, $34, than for football officials, $26.50, in year one. The required number of per-game football officiating hours to meet that Southern Section pay rate is four. The required number of per-game baseball officiating hours to meet that Southern Section pay rate is three.

Ashbrook said that though pay rate was the biggest issue for his organization, "There's also the coaches abuse, the fan abuse (of umpires)."

Crowd sizes at high school football and basketball games this reporter has covered have typically been larger than those at baseball games, but the spectators' proximity to the umpires, particularly the home plate umpire, has been much closer. This reporter has covered many high school baseball games in which spectators have kept up a constant harangue at the home plate umpire.

"I understand them 100 percent about that, and we're working on that," DeRose said of the LPBUA's concerns regarding abuse of officials. "It happens in all sports, and baseball umpires are certainly not immune."