Eleven candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week ending Saturday, Feb. 18.
Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close Friday afternoon. The winner will be announced on Saturday.
Here is a summary of the 11 and their accomplishments.
Austria Holland, Nipomo girls wrestling
At the CIF Central Section Masters meet at Morro Bay High School Saturday, Holland advanced to the CIF State Wrestling Championships for the second straight time and earned the highest seeding, fifth at 106 pounds, of any of the 14 state qualifiers from Central Coast Athletic Association teams. The state wrestling championships will take place this Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Keira Nartatez, Pioneer Valley girls wrestling
Nartatez, at 123 pounds, won a Masters championship for the second consecutive time and earned a return trip to the state championships.
Jeremy Oani, Righetti boys wrestling
Oani earned the No. 9 seed at 106 pounds for the boys state wrestling championships in advancing from the Central Section Masters. Like Holland and Nartatez, Oani qualified for the state championships for the second straight time.
Grace Mensah, St. Joseph girls soccer
The midfielder scored three goals and had an assist over a span of two games, both of which the top-seeded Knights won to advance to the Division 2 semifinals.
Mark Salazar, Lompoc boys soccer
Salazar racked up a total of two goals and two assists as Lompoc won twice to move on to the divisional semifinals.
Avi Anguiano, Lompoc girls soccer
Anguiano scored three goals in a two-game span, helping her team advance to the divisional semis.
Tara Terrones, Lompoc girls basketball
The freshman earned a stat line of 15 points, nine assists, 12 steals, seven rebounds and one blocked shot as the Braves advanced to the Division 4 semis.
Julius Price, St. Joseph boys basketball
The freshman made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left, lifting the No. 3 Knights to a 65-63 win over No. 6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 playoffs.
Alexandria Paquet, Hancock College women's basketball
Paquet amassed a stat line of 18 points, four assists and three steals as Hancock beat Ventura 67-61 for the first season series sweep of Ventura in program history. The Bulldogs reached 20 wins for the season with the victory in their regular-season finale.
Mallory Branum, Hancock College women's basketball
Branum scored 15 points, snared eight rebounds and had three assists in the Hancock win over Ventura. She made a big 3-point shot with under a minute left, forcing the Pirates to foul the rest of the way whenever the Bulldogs had the ball. The Bulldogs closed the Pirates out by making five of their six free throws after the Branum trey.
Charlotte Lewis, Santa Ynez girls soccer
Lewis scored a goal against Hanford in the quarterfinals when Santa Ynez lost 2-1 on penalty kicks.