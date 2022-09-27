In the second week of Mountain League and Ocean League football action, the biggest headline came at Paso Robles.
After four games on the road, Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0) played at its home War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School for the first time this year. The Bearcats stunned then-unbeaten Lompoc (4-1, 1-1) with a fourth quarter rally and tagged the Braves with their first loss of the year, 34-33, in this big Mountain League matchup.
The Bearcats trailed 33-21 in the fourth quarter but tied the game when quarterback Tyler Luna, in the grasp of a tackler, lateraled the ball to star Bearcats running back Leo Kemp, and Kemp sprinted into the end zone. Jordan Orcutt kicked the winning extra point.
Lompoc's last hope was effectively dashed when no pass interference penalty was forthcoming after a Bearcats defender flattened Nelson Maldonado with the ball nowhere near the Braves receiver.
St. Joseph (4-1, 2-0), the top-ranked team in the area, scored 38 unanswered points to beat Arroyo Grande 52-17. In another Mountain League game Santa Ynez, after a narrow upset loss to Mission Prep the week before, got back on track with a 31-11 win at Righetti. The Pirates moved to 4-1, 1-1.
Pioneer Valley (2-4, 1-1) evened its Ocean League record with a 33-6 win at Cabrillo. In another league game, Santa Maria (2-4, 0-2) suffered another close Ocean League loss, 21-17 at Templeton.
There are 12 Player of the Week nominees from games last week. Here they are, with a summary of their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy TB-S
Sanders ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions (2-1) bounced back from a tough eight-man non-league loss at unbeaten Lancaster Baptist the week before with a 57-9 win at Monterey Trinity Christian. On defense, Sanders returned a Trinity Christian fumble for a touchdown and made 10 tackles.
Sanders was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Jordan Tittes, VCA RB-CB
Tittes ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in the VCA win. He also made nine tackles on defense.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
Gildred helped the Pirates even their Mountain League record by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another in the win at Righetti. Gildred threw for 174 yards.
Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez RB-OLB
DeForest scored a touchdown and helped the Santa Ynez defense check the Righetti offense. He picked up a lot of tough yards inside and was the leading Pirates rusher with 59 yards.
Isaiah Abrigo, Righetti TB-FS
Abrigo led Warriors rushers last week with 90 yards in the loss to Santa Ynez. Abrigo also amassed 107 yards in kick returns.
Jacob Angulo, Arroyo Grande RB-DB
With seven solo stops and 10 assists, Angulo was the leading Eagles tackler last week.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR-DB
The Spartans (1-3, 1-1) took a 59-21 Sierra League loss at Tollhouse Sierra last week, but Miller racked up 82 yards in receptions, including a touchdown, and amassed 135 yards of total offense. He made four solo tackles and assisted on three stops on defense.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB-SS
Vargas scored on runs of 36 and 32 yards in the St. Joseph win last week.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah accounted for a lot of the St. Joseph scoring against Arroyo Grande himself. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR
Fasse pulled in both of the Mensah touchdown passes last week.
Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc WR
Elizondo caught 11 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves loss to Paso Robles.
Robert Rojas, Cabrillo RB-LB
Rojas made 11 tackles himself and was in on nine more for the Conquistadores in the loss to Pioneer Valley.
