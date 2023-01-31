Twelve candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29. Here are the 12, with a rundown of their accomplishments.
Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. One winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. The poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.
Tony Morales, Santa Maria boys basketball
Morales buried five 3-pointers en route to scoring 20 points as
the Saints won at Morro Bay to remain tied for third place in the Ocean League standings, a game out of first. Morales snared five rebounds and had four assists.
Makiah Cutliff, Righetti girls basketball
Cutliff scored 25 points against Nipomo and 22 against Arroyo Grande as the Warriors won both games to remain a solid third in the Mountain League.
Surray McNutt, Santa Maria girls wrestling
McNutt won three times, once on Santa Maria's Senior Night, a win against San Luis Obispo, and twice in exhibition matches at Santa Ynez. Santa Maria was unbeaten in dual meets this year.
Lexi Molera, Santa Ynez girls basketball
Molera scored 16 points and four rebounds in an Ocean League loss to Paso Robles.
Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball
Cassidy scored 15 points and snared 20 rebounds, leading the Pirates to an Ocean League win at Paso Robles that snapped a four-game Santa Ynez losing streak.
Mallory Branum, Hancock College women's basketball
Branum bounced back from an 0-for-6 shooting game in a Hancock home loss to Santa Barbara City College the Saturday before to go 7-for-12 from the field as the Bulldogs won 66-52 at Ventura Wednesday night. Branum connected on half of her 3-point shots.
Remy Waldron, St. Joseph girls soccer
Waldron, St. Joseph's goalkeeper, made nine saves in a Mountain League win against Santa Ynez. The Knights won twice last week to remain in first place in the Mountain League.
Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Kendrick scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists in a 54-45 against Mountain League-leading St. Joseph. The victory margin was the Knights' closest in league games so far this year. Orcutt Academy was in second place at press time Monday.
Tristan Amezcua, Santa Ynez boys soccer
Amezcua scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Nipomo.
Kayden Sanders, Nipomo girls basketball
Sanders scored 55 points total as the Titans went 2-1 in three Mountain League games last week.
Sami Walker, Valley Christian Academy girls basketball
Walker scored 38 points total as the Lions went 1-2 at the Bob Jones Tournament at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Gavin Long, Hancock College baseball
Long went 8-for-10 total as the Bulldogs won twice at College of the Sequoias in Visalia to get off to a 2-0 start for the 2023 season.