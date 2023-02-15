021623 SMT Player of the Week 01
Righetti baseball player JJ Ughoc, St. Joseph basketball player Tounde Yessoufou and Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes are three of the eight students up for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award. 

Eight candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 11. Here is a rundown on the field and the candidates' accomplishments.

Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday and a single winner will be announced with a story in the Saturday edition of the Santa Maria Times. 

Andrew Wallace, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Wallace won the championship at 122 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships and qualified for the Masters meet.

Aidan Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Higgs won the title at 162 pounds at the Division 4 championships and moved on to the Masters competition.

JJ Ughoc, Righetti baseball

Ughoc went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Warriors won 11-1 at Bakersfield in their season opener.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

Johnson racked up two huge double-doubles and amassed a total of 43 points and 30 rebounds as the Spartans won twice to finish their regular season. Orcutt Academy is the top seed in Division 2 for the playoffs and advanced with a first-round win Tuesday night.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball

The sophomore five-star recruit dropped in a total of 74 points and snared a total of 24 rebounds as the Knights won handily twice to finish a 14-0 run through the Mountain League for their third straight league title.

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball

Cassidy had a matching points and rebounds total, 19 and 19, for a big double-double in a Santa Ynez win last week.

Regina Reyes, Righetti girls soccer

Reyes, who has been steady in goal all season, made a total of 12 saves as the Warriors won twice to complete a 13-0-1 run in winning the Ocean League championship.

Daniel Luganas, Righetti boys soccer

Luganas scored four goals and had two assists as the Warriors beat Nipomo 12-0 last week. Righetti won the Ocean League championship and, Tuesday night, pulled off a No. 16 seed beating No. 1 feat by winning on penalty kicks at top-ranked Wasco in the Division 2 playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

