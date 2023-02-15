Eight candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 11. Here is a rundown on the field and the candidates' accomplishments.

Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday and a single winner will be announced with a story in the Saturday edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Andrew Wallace, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Wallace won the championship at 122 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships and qualified for the Masters meet.

Aidan Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Higgs won the title at 162 pounds at the Division 4 championships and moved on to the Masters competition.

JJ Ughoc, Righetti baseball

Ughoc went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Warriors won 11-1 at Bakersfield in their season opener.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

Johnson racked up two huge double-doubles and amassed a total of 43 points and 30 rebounds as the Spartans won twice to finish their regular season. Orcutt Academy is the top seed in Division 2 for the playoffs and advanced with a first-round win Tuesday night.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball

The sophomore five-star recruit dropped in a total of 74 points and snared a total of 24 rebounds as the Knights won handily twice to finish a 14-0 run through the Mountain League for their third straight league title.

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball

Cassidy had a matching points and rebounds total, 19 and 19, for a big double-double in a Santa Ynez win last week.

Regina Reyes, Righetti girls soccer

Reyes, who has been steady in goal all season, made a total of 12 saves as the Warriors won twice to complete a 13-0-1 run in winning the Ocean League championship.

Daniel Luganas, Righetti boys soccer

Luganas scored four goals and had two assists as the Warriors beat Nipomo 12-0 last week. Righetti won the Ocean League championship and, Tuesday night, pulled off a No. 16 seed beating No. 1 feat by winning on penalty kicks at top-ranked Wasco in the Division 2 playoffs.