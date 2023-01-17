After a busy week of area sports activity following the Jan. 9 rainouts, twelve candidates have emerged as candidates for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

Here is a rundown on the 12 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. There will be one winner announced after the voting ends on Friday at 2 p.m.

Aidan Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Higgs went 5-0 and won the title at 162 pounds at the Santa Ynez Invitational Tournament.

Aiden Tapia, Santa Ynez boys soccer

Tapia scored three times as the Pirates beat Morro Bay 3-1 and vaulted into a three-way tie for first place in the Ocean League.

Johnathan Lupercio, Santa Maria boys basketball

Lupercio buried four 3-pointers en route to scoring 16 points as the Saints bounced back from a 79-33 loss to Santa Ynez to beat Templeton 66-50. Lupercio also grabbed six rebounds and made two steals.

Kylee Garcia, Lompoc girls basketball

Garcia amassed 32 points, 20 steals, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks as the Braves went 3-0 last week to put themselves at 4-1 in the Ocean League.

Luis Marin, St. Joseph boys basketball

Marin had a combined 34 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the two Knights wins last week.

Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph girls basketball

Kpetikou racked up a double-double twice, with a total of 29 points and 11 rebounds, as the Knights ran their Mountain League record to 4-0 with two wins.

Irie Torres, Righetti girls basketball

Torres scored 11 points and snared 10 rebounds for a double-double in Righetti's win against Mission Prep then dropped in 20 points in a non-league win for the Warriors against Hanford Sierra Pacific three days later. Righetti went 2-1 last week.

Khaelii Robertson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

Robertson was the leading scorer for the Spartans in both of their wins in a 2-0 week. She scored a combined 40 points and grabbed a combined 20 rebounds in the two games.

Terry Butler, Righetti boys basketball

Butler dropped in 26 points in Righetti's win against Pioneer Valley.

Phoebe Becerra, Santa Maria girls basketball

Becerra was a point away from a double-double both times as the Saints won their two games last week. Becerra snared 23 rebounds combined. She scored nine points both times.

Onias Outlaw, Hancock College men's basketball

Outlaw amassed a total of 23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals as the Bulldogs won twice to move atop the Western State Conference North Division.

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball

Cassidy racked up a big double-double, with 25 points and 14 rebounds, as the Pirates beat Santa Maria then scored 18 points and pulled in eight rebounds as Santa Ynez beat Orcutt Academy to move to 4-0 in the Ocean League.