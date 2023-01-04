Nine candidates are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 31. Here is the list of candidates, along with their accomplishments.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and the winner will be announced that evening. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.

Lorenzo Martinez, Lompoc boys basketball

The Braves won the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tournament championship, and Martinez was the tournament MVP.

Luciano Delibertis, Lompoc boys basketball

Delibertis made the All-Tournament Team at the Santa Maria tourney.

Jorge Adame, Santa Maria boys basketball

Adame averaged a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds a game, for the host team in the Santa Maria Tournament. Adame popped in 28 points and snared 17 rebounds in his team's tournament win against Valley Christian Academy, a team that had beaten the Saints twice earlier in the season. Santa Maria went 2-2 in its home tourney.

Makennah Simonson, Nipomo basketball

The senior guard was the MVP of the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic for the second straight time, and the Titans won the tournament championship for the second consecutive year.

Santino Alvaro, Santa Ynez boys wrestling

Alvaro went 3-1 and finished second at 132 pounds at The Bash tournament at Farmersville that took place Thursday and Friday of last week.

Avary Cain, St. Joseph girls basketball

Cain notched a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) once and scored more than 20 points twice during St. Joseph's 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada.

Kai Oani, St. Joseph girls basketball

Oani scored 23 points in her team's tournament opener and averaged more than four steals a game at the Gator Winter Classic.

Quincy Bentley, Hancock College men's basketball

Bentley went a combined 12-for-19 from the field and scored 37 points total as the Bulldogs (10-6) beat Chabot 87-71 and Hartnell by the same score at the Hancock Holiday Classic at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last week. Those two were the final games before Hancock starts league play with a 5 p.m. home game Saturday against Oxnard.

Vondre Chase, Hancock men's basketball

Chase knocked down 10 of his 15 shots combined in the two Hancock wins last week. He scored 25 points total.