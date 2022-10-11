Here is a rundown on the field and each player's accomplishments.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week completed 20 of his 29 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-13 Santa Maria Ocean League win against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Oct. 7. He did not throw an interception.
Malachai Jordan, Santa Maria WR
Jordan hauled in 11 passes for 74 yards in receptions. He pulled in two Elena touchdown passes.
Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR
The 6-foot-5 junior caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates scored a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
Besides the three touchdown passes to Beard, Gildred threw a fourth, to Nick Valla, Friday night. Geldred connected on 23 of his 29 passes, for 307 yards and the four touchdowns.
Gabe Evans, Nipomo RB-LB
Evans nearly single-handedly led the Titans to their first win of the year. He ran for a game-high 111 yards and three touchdowns. Evans sacked Gildred four times, all in the first half.
Drake Missamore, Arroyo Grande QB
Missamore connected on all but three of his 21 passes and threw for two touchdowns in a 28-7 Eagles Mountain League win at home against Righetti. Missamore threw for 217 yards. He was intercepted once.
Caleb Clark, Arroyo Grande WR
Clark, a freshman, caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles to the league win.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
Mission Prep beat the Braves 61-35 in a Mountain League game at Mission Prep, but Ross was 22-for-35 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah, one of the top quarterbacks in the area, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Knights (6-1, 4-0) beat Paso Robles 38-10 in a Mountain League game at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR-PR
Fasse hauled in two Mensah touchdown passes, one for 55 yards and another for 68, as the Knights rolled to another league win.
Carson Heath, Cabrillo WR-DB
On defense against Santa Maria, Heath returned a fumble 45 yards for a score, intercepted two passes, made five solo tackles and was in on five more. On offense, he caught five passes for 58 yards.
Photos: Santa Ynez holds off Nipomo in league game
Photos: Santa Maria cruises to 40-13 win over Cabrillo