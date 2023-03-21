Rain (again) impacted the Central Coast sports schedule last week, but from the varied events that did take place, 12 candidates have emerged for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 18.

Readers can vote for one of the seven candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a summary of the 12 and their accomplishments.

Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph girls basketball

The Washington State signee scored 26 points and snared a game record 22 rebounds as the South (northern Santa Barbara County All-Stars) beat the North (San Luis Obispo County All-Stars) 68-57 in the 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular at Hancock College Saturday night.

Ray Hernandez, Cabrillo baseball

Hernandez went 6-for-7 during a doubleheader which the Conquistadores swept from Santa Maria to open Ocean League play Saturday. The Conqs moved to 10-0, 2-0.

The nightcap Saturday marked the first game under the newly-installed lights at the Cabrillo High School stadium.

Mario Dedios, Pioneer Valley baseball

Dedios went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs in the first game of a doubleheader which the Panthers swept at Mission Prep to start their Ocean League campaign.

Ricky Smith, Righetti baseball

Smith went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, homered twice and scored three runs in the second game of a Righetti doubleheader sweep at Santa Ynez as the Warriors began their Mountain League campaign.

Jace Gomez, Pioneer Valley boys basketball

Gomez led the South with 14 points, and the South beat the North 104-85 at the Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Classic to complete a sweep for the South teams.

Tori Salazar, Righetti softball

Salazar went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, helping lead the Warriors to a 5-1 win over San Luis Obispo for Righetti's first win of the season.

Chase Sylvia, Santa Ynez boys track

Sylvia set a school record in the triple jump, with a winning leap of 44 feet, 10 inches at the Nipomo Invitational at Nipomo High School Saturday. Sylvia also won the long jump at 21-8.

Kate Mazza, Santa Ynez girls track

Mazza won the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 28.38 seconds and finished second in 1:02.38 in the 400 at the Nipomo Invitational.

Isabella Alvarez, Santa Maria girls swimming

Alvarez won the open 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and swam a leg for two winning relay teams as the Saints beat Pioneer Valley 89-79 at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center in the Saints' first meet this year.

Andrea Martinez-Vences, Santa Maria girls swimming

Martinez-Vences won the open 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and swam for two winning relay teams in the Saints' win over Pioneer Valley.

Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc boys track

Alonzo won the 100 in 10.97 at the Nipomo Invitational.

Litzy Moreno-Torres, Pioneer Valley girls swimming

Moreno-Torres pulled off a sprint-distance double in the Panthers' meet at Santa Maria, winning the 50 and 500 freestyles.