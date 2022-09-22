The prior Thursday, the Santa Ynez boys water polo team cruised to a 16-1 non-league win against Malibu.

Five days later, on Tuesday, Righetti pushed the Pirates hard.

The Pirates spotted the Warriors the first two goals then rallied for a hard-fought 13-10 Mountain League win at Righetti to move to 6-6, 5-1.

Christian Sotelo gave the Pirates their first lead, 4-3, with a goal early in the second quarter. The Pirates stayed ahead, though the Warriors kept coming.

Ty Hernandez scored three times for Righetti after Santa Ynez pushed its third-quarter lead to 10-5. Dom Sousa pulled the Warriors within 11-9 with a goal at the 4:47 mark of the fourth, but the Pirates finally salted away the win.

"Righetti played really well," said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. "The poise that our young men showed when things didn't go their way (early) was admirable."

Both goalkeepers were solid. Hale Durbiano made 12 saves, including one on a five-meter penalty shot, for Santa Ynez. Dane McGuire's work in goal helped the Warriors stay in contention.

Righetti couldn't overcome another prolific scoring game for Santa Ynez's Landon Lassahn. Lassahn tossed in six goals Tuesday.

Sotelo and Cooper Haws scored two goals apiece for the Pirates. Ernesto Suarez, Logan Woodall and Anthony Orozco each scored once. Suarez also made six steals and had an assist.

Hernandez scored four times for Righetti. Sousa tallied twice. Adriel Cortez, Caleb Reis, Kyle Long and Uriel Alonso all scored a goal for the Warriors.

Girls tennis

Santa Ynez 9, Righetti 0

The Pirates (13-1, 5-1) solidified their hold on second place in the Mountain League with a league win at Righetti.

Santa Ynez singles players Emma Sell, Morea Naretto, Allie Linane, Keegan Withrow, Natalie O'Shaughnessy and Lily Mazza all won in straight sets. They lost 13 games combined. Naretto, at No. 2 singles, and Withrow, at No. 4, both took 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Pirates doubles tandems Withrow and O'Shaughnessy, at No. 1, Sell and Brielle Saarloos, at No. 2, and Kate Mazza and Delfina Serra, at No. 3, dropped four games combined in a Santa Ynez doubles sweep of the eight-game pro sets.

Keira Wildhagen, at No. 3 singles, won the most games for the Warriors, five.

Lompoc 9, Santa Maria 0

The Braves stayed perfect, at 7-0, in Ocean League play by beating the Saints.

No further details were available.

Girls golf

Mountain League front runner Arroyo Grande rolled to another win, beating runner-up San Luis Obipso 381-435 at the seven-team league Mini Tournament #4 at Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles Wednesday.

Sisters Bella and Gigi Gunayson of Arroyo Grande tied for medalist honors. Both shot a two-under-par 70.

Righetti finished third in the team standings at 510. Paso Robles came in fourth at 532, St. Joseph was fifth at 550, Atascadero wound up sixth at 561 and Santa Ynez was seventh at 575.

Sofia Pierson of San Luis Obispo shot the third-best individual score, 77. Julia Bognar and Maya London of Arroyo Grande rounded out the top five, at 78 and 79 respectively.

Besides the Gunasayans, for Arroyo Grande, and Pierson, for San Luis Obispo, the other team leaders were Mackenzie Phelan at 90 for Santa Ynez; Kaci Wagoner at 91 for Paso Robles; Juliana Honea at 93 for Atascadero; Grace Minetti at 99 for Righetti; and Alagan Logan at 99 for St. Joseph.