Weber State selected to win Big Sky football title, Cal Poly 10th in preseason polls
0 comments

Weber State selected to win Big Sky football title, Cal Poly 10th in preseason polls

  • 0

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly will finish 10th in the 13-team Big Sky Conference football standings this fall, according to preseason polls of head coaches and Big Sky media.

The 13 head coaches gave Cal Poly 46 points while the 44 media members who participated awarded the Mustangs 206 points.

The polls were announced during the Big Sky's virtual Football Kickoff on Thursday.

Top six teams in both polls are the same, with Weber State on top with seven first-place votes from the coaches and 28 first-place votes from the media.

The Wildcats have won at least a share of the regular season crown the past three seasons and made their third consecutive Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff appearance last fall, reaching the semifinals. The Wildcats have recorded three straight seasons of 10 or more wins and finished 2019 ranked No. 3 in the FCS polls.

Finishing second through sixth in both polls are No. 2 Montana, No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 Eastern Washington, No. 5 Sacramento State and No. 6 UC Davis.

In the media poll, Montana received eight first-place votes, Montana State six and Eastern Washington and UC Davis one each. In the head coaches poll, Montana earned three first-place votes and Montana State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State one each.

Cal Poly, under new head coach Beau Baldwin, is scheduled to open its 2020 season Sept. 5 at ULM (formerly Louisiana-Monroe).

Big Sky Conference Preseason Football Polls

Media

Teams Points

First-Place Votes

Weber State 546 28

Montana 496 8

Montana State 493 6

Eastern Washington

438 1

Sacramento State

389

UC Davis 325 1

Portland State

274

Idaho 273

Northern Arizona

238

Cal Poly

206

Idaho State 133

Southern Utah 105

Northern Colorado

88

Coaches

Teams Points

First-Place Votes

Weber State 135 7

Montana 128 3

Montana State 121 1

Eastern Washington

118 1

Sacramento State

99 1

UC Davis 83

Northern Arizona

68

Portland State

67

Idaho 66

Cal Poly

46

Idaho State 37

Southern Utah 33

Northern Colorado

13

- Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cal Poly football opens summer access period at Doerr Family Field
Local

Cal Poly football opens summer access period at Doerr Family Field

  • Updated

During the summer access period, players may engage in eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review (not more than two hours) per week. The 11-day period as mandated by the NCAA opened Monday, 25 days prior to Cal Poly's first permissible preseason practice date.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News