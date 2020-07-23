Weber State selected to win Big Sky football title, Cal Poly 10th in preseason polls

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly will finish 10th in the 13-team Big Sky Conference football standings this fall, according to preseason polls of head coaches and Big Sky media.
The 13 head coaches gave Cal Poly 46 points while the 44 media members who participated awarded the Mustangs 206 points.
The polls were announced during the Big Sky's virtual Football Kickoff on Thursday.
Top six teams in both polls are the same, with Weber State on top with seven first-place votes from the coaches and 28 first-place votes from the media.
The Wildcats have won at least a share of the regular season crown the past three seasons and made their third consecutive Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff appearance last fall, reaching the semifinals. The Wildcats have recorded three straight seasons of 10 or more wins and finished 2019 ranked No. 3 in the FCS polls.
Finishing second through sixth in both polls are No. 2 Montana, No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 Eastern Washington, No. 5 Sacramento State and No. 6 UC Davis.
In the media poll, Montana received eight first-place votes, Montana State six and Eastern Washington and UC Davis one each. In the head coaches poll, Montana earned three first-place votes and Montana State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State one each.
Cal Poly, under new head coach Beau Baldwin, is scheduled to open its 2020 season Sept. 5 at ULM (formerly Louisiana-Monroe).
Big Sky Conference Preseason Football Polls
Media
Teams Points
First-Place Votes
Weber State 546 28
Montana 496 8
Montana State 493 6
Eastern Washington
438 1
Sacramento State
389
UC Davis 325 1
Portland State
274
Idaho 273
Northern Arizona
238
Cal Poly
206
Idaho State 133
Southern Utah 105
Northern Colorado
88
Coaches
Teams Points
First-Place Votes
Weber State 135 7
Montana 128 3
Montana State 121 1
Eastern Washington
118 1
Sacramento State
99 1
UC Davis 83
Northern Arizona
68
Portland State
67
Idaho 66
Cal Poly
46
Idaho State 37
Southern Utah 33
Northern Colorado
13
- Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
