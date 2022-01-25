Up-and-coming boxers from across the country will square off when the World Fighting Championships comes to the Chumash Casino Resort with its WFC 131 event at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Samala Showroom.
Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95. The card is subject to change.
The main event will feature Derrick Murray (14-4-1), who trains out of 12th & Park Boxing in St. Louis, Mo., against undefeated Angel Flores (8-0), who trains locally at Flores Boxing Club in Buellton.
Flores, a local favorite, is no stranger to fighting at Chumash Casino Resort. He has recorded two knockouts in as many fights in the Samala Showroom.
“We’re excited to bring boxing back to the Central Coast,” said Matt McGovern, President of World Fighting Championships. “These local athletes have been training hard for their long-awaited return to the ring, and we can’t wait to see them showcase their talent.”
WFC 131 will showcase homegrown fighters from a handful of local Central Coast boxing clubs, including Big’s Boxing, Balderas Boxing Club, Knuckleheadz Boxing & MMA, JLD Boxing Academy and Flores Boxing Club.
Oxnard’s Rudy Ochoa (10-1) is slated to compete, and there will be a Central Coast showdown between Michael De La Cruz (0-1) of Ventura and Oscar Mendoza (4-4) of Santa Maria.
Three fighters are making their professional debuts. The fight night will also feature two amateur bouts.
The Chumash Casino Resort will require WFC 131 ticket holders to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the show for a PCR test or within 24 hours of the show for an antigen test. The state’s indoor mask mandate will also be in effect.
For its special events and concerts, the Chumash Casino Resort is using Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides a digital proof of COVID-related health insights via the a mobile app. Ticket holders can complete their health screening with Health Pass by CLEAR ahead of time for expedited check-in and entry to Samala Showroom events.
The app can be downloaded at https://clear.app.link/chumash.
World Fighting Championships began in 2012 and has grown to host about 20 events a year in casinos throughout the U.S. The company has been featured on Inside MMA, ESPN, Yahoo!, USA Today, CNN, Spike TV, MMA Junkie and Fox Sports during its history. For more information on WFC events, visit worldfightingchampionships.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort or online at www.chumashcasino.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.