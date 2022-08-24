Five local teams opened their 2022 seasons in a big way last Friday night.
Four others got off on the wrong foot.
Santa Maria, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo were all big winners in Week Zero.
Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Pioneer Valley and Righetti each lost. The nine most local football teams went 5-4.
So what did we learn from the first week of the season? Let's take a look.
Santa Maria can score?
The Saints scored just 16 points in the first three games last season and finished the year with 141 points in 10 games. Friday against East Bakersfield, playing in the sweltering Kern County heat, the Saints put up 24 points in the two-point win over the Blades. That would've been their second-highest total last year, behind the 35 points they scored in the 35-6 win over Cabrillo. Santa Maria won last year's opener over East 3-0, then lost to San Marcos 13-6 and Santa Ynez 48-7.
Santa Maria hosts San Marcos Friday at 7 p.m. Santa Maria beat San Marcos 33-29 in 2019 and 29-28 in 2018. Both teams should put double-digit points on the board, but Santa Maria won't want to fall behind the Royals early. San Marcos beat Morro Bay, the 2021 CIF Central Section Division 6 champ, 35-18 last week.
Can Pioneer Valley score?
Offensive woes have continued to plague Pioneer Valley as the Panthers lost 7-0 to Bakersfield Independence in Week Zero. The Panthers lack play-making ability at all the key offensive positions, but perhaps those players will develop as the season moves along. Quarterback Alexander Garcia showed flashes of an ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. Pepe Gonzalez and Andrew Eberhard can catch passes and Jose Gutierrez is a big running back that's difficult to take down.
Things probably won't get easier for the Panthers this week as they travel to face Lompoc (1-0) in its home opener. It's an intriguing matchup as Dustin Davis was Lompoc's defensive coordinator before taking the Pioneer Valley head coaching job. Ricky Aguilar, a former Brave player and coach, is also on Pioneer Valley's staff.
The Pioneer Valley-Lompoc matchup is the classic 'clash of styles.' The Braves score at a rate unlike any other team in the area and the Panthers hang their hats on defense. If the Panthers can keep the Braves under 30, it'll be a moral victory. If the Panthers score in the double-digits, they may count it as a win.
Lompoc and Cabrillo both won big
Lompoc beat Agoura 51-12 last week as Cavin Ross, the team's quarterback, accounted for seven touchdowns. Cabrillo also won big, beating Nordhoff 50-19. When's the last time both Cabrillo and Lompoc won and each team scored 50 points on the same night? It's probably been a while. The last time both teams won on the same night was on Sept. 29, 2017, which was Cabrillo's most recent win.
While Cabrillo went 0-37 during its long losing streak, Lompoc went 30-14. Lompoc will host Pioneer Valley while Cabrillo heads to Nipomo. Can Cabrillo make it two wins in a row? Nipomo lost 35-0 to a good San Luis Obispo team last week, but the Titans should be favored against the Conquistadores.
Santa Ynez dominant
Santa Ynez is off this week after routing Atascadero 35-0 in its opener. The Pirates then have Morro Bay and Santa Maria in their next two games. They could be 3-0 heading into a pivotal Mountain League game against Mission Prep (in Santa Ynez) on Sept. 16. Mission Prep had a let-down in the 35-9 loss at Bakersfield Christian last week. Mission Prep dominated the Ocean League a year ago, going 5-0 and out-scored league opposition 213-24.
Can Santa Ynez contend in the Mountain League? We'll soon find out. Mountain League teams went 3-5 in the opening week of the season.
St. Joseph wins ugly
The first half of St. Joseph's game against Palos Verdes was almost unbearable. The Knights were hit with a barrage of penalties, mostly procedural calls like delays of game or false starts.
Still, the Knights won, with quarterback Darian Mensah scrambling and scoring with 20 seconds left for a 19-16 win. Mensah threw three interceptions and the Knights also fumbled the ball away while committing 18 penalties. And they still won. That's a glimpse of how good this team can be. They beat a decent Palos Verdes team despite playing a terrible game in most phases.
Now comes Friday's contest against Bakersfield Christian, which should be a doozy. Again, Bakersfield Christian beat Mission Prep handily last week. The Eagles are coached by Darren Carr, the older brother of former NFL quarterback David Carr and current Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr. High school football fans should head to Jay Will Stadium Friday night. The last time these teams played, Bakersfield Christian beat St. Joseph 37-28 in 2019 in Santa Maria.
Righetti returns home
The last time Righetti played at Warrior Stadium they were winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 title with a win over Madera Liberty. So there should be some energy in the building when they host Santa Barbara Friday night at 7 p.m.
Righetti lost to Bishop Diego 41-9 last week. What does that result tell us? Not much. Bishop Diego is the top program in Santa Barbara County and was expected to run roughshod over Righetti. Friday's game against Santa Barbara should tell us more about the Warriors. Santa Barbara thrashed North Torrance 47-19 last week, but the Dons are closer to the Warriors in terms of talent.
SBHS junior QB Abel Renteria threw for 322 yards and three scores last week against North. He also rushed for two more scores. Righetti will have to limit him if it wants to have a shot at winning Friday.
Nipomo, AG might be down
It was a rough one for the South County teams over in SLO County. Nipomo was routed by San Luis Obispo 35-0 and Arroyo Grande dropped a tough one at Visalia Golden West, falling 16-13. Arroyo Grande was favored to win that game. Now the Eagles host a good Bakersfield Centennial team coming off a 28-21 win over Visalia Redwood. Arroyo Grande will have another tough game at SLO on Sept. 2.
Nipomo lost major pieces from last year's seven-win team and has a new coach in Stephen Field. Nipomo should get on track against Cabrillo, though those two teams have momentum headed in different directions.
SLO favorite in Ocean League?
Watch out for San Luis Obispo in the Ocean League. The Tigers rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns on just 27 carries against Nipomo last week. Luca Cuccaro, a senior, had six carries for 166 yards and two scores, including an 80-yarder.
The Tigers play at Caruthers this week. Ocean League teams went 3-3 last week as Templeton had a bye.
Mission Prep disappoints
Is Mission Prep not as good as expected? Or is Bakersfield Christian just that good? We should know more after Friday night. The Royals were out-classed last week in the 35-9 loss at BCHS. Some high notes: Drew Harrigan had 21 carries for 108 yards and a score. A low note: Senior QB Colby White threw for just 61 yards and an interception. Expect Mission Prep to get right this week at home against Fresno McLane.
Vote: The Player of the Week contest is back!
Josh Zent, Cabrillo OL/DLUpdated
It's only fitting the first Player of the Week contest starts with Cabrillo's big win. There are a number of Cabrillo players that could be up for the Player of the Week honor to start the 2022 season, but lineman Josh Zent, all 6-foot-8, 280 pounds of him, definitely fits the bill.
Zent was credited with eight pancake blocks, 12 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six stats. After reviewing his film, those numbers are legitimate. Zent was a man among boys Friday night, overpowering tiny Nordhoff defensive linemen and bull rushing their offensive linemen. Zent was making one-armed tackles, whipping ball-carriers down with a single hand.
Zent's performance should put him on college coaches' radar. There's one thing you can't teach and that's size and Zent has it in spades. If Zent wants to play football at the FCS or FBS level, he should have an opportunity. Now, he likely won't have too many of these dominant performances this season, but he's clearly one of the most underrated players in the area. Don't be surprised to see him do damage against Nipomo this coming week.
Let's take a look at the other Week Zero nominees.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph DB/RBUpdated
Vargas was instrumental in the Knights' 19-16 win over Palos Verdes last week. The junior intercepted Palos Verdes quarterback Charlie Beuerlein on the Sea Kings' last play to seal the win. He also scored the Knights' first touchdown and led the team with 86 receiving yards and added 46 yards and the touchdown on the ground.
Defense and offense highlights from game one.150 rushing yards,123 receiving yards,1 pic.@MrTaylor_2VUL @CoachBBaldwin @jletuli48 @CoachRonaldBCP @gregl1vingston @RealCoachCarter @EAthletix @BrandonHuffman @ pic.twitter.com/0N0XISWwrO— Carter Vargas (@CarterVargas21) August 20, 2022
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QBUpdated
Gildred began his senior season in a huge way, completing 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 rout of Atascadero. One of the first plays of the game was Gildred's 82-yard touchdown pass Daulton Beard (who had six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown).
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QBUpdated
Did anyone have a better 2022 debut than Gildred? Yes. Ross was dynamite against Agoura, powering the Braves to a 53-12 beatdown on the Chargers' home turf. Expectations about Lompoc have been lukewarm this preseason, but Lompoc made a statement with its thrashing of Agoura as Ross led the way. The four-year starter was dropping dimes all over the field, hitting on swing passes, screens and deep balls way down field.
Ross completed 14 of 17 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, accounting for seven of the Braves' eight touchdowns.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QBUpdated
Elena was plenty effective for the Saints as they went out to Bakersfield and beat East 24-22. Elena threw for just 105 yards but hit on two touchdowns that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards. Elena was efficient, completing 13 of 23 passes. The Saints should score some points Friday as they host San Marcos in a matchup that has been plenty competitive over the years.
Pepe Gonzalez, Pioneer Valley DB/WRUpdated
Gonzalez may have been the Panthers' best player on the field in Friday's 7-0 loss to Independence. He certainly made the day's biggest play, intercepting Independence quarterback Prince Ellis inside the Panthers' 20-yard line in the first half.
The Panthers didn't have too many high notes as they mustered fewer than 150 yards of offense on the night. But Gonzalez, playing a free safety position, was able to help the Panther defense limit the Falcons to 73 yards passing in the game.