Five local teams opened their 2022 seasons in a big way last Friday night.

Four others got off on the wrong foot.

Santa Maria, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo were all big winners in Week Zero.

Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Pioneer Valley and Righetti each lost. The nine most local football teams went 5-4.

So what did we learn from the first week of the season? Let's take a look.

Santa Maria can score?

The Saints scored just 16 points in the first three games last season and finished the year with 141 points in 10 games. Friday against East Bakersfield, playing in the sweltering Kern County heat, the Saints put up 24 points in the two-point win over the Blades. That would've been their second-highest total last year, behind the 35 points they scored in the 35-6 win over Cabrillo. Santa Maria won last year's opener over East 3-0, then lost to San Marcos 13-6 and Santa Ynez 48-7.

Santa Maria hosts San Marcos Friday at 7 p.m. Santa Maria beat San Marcos 33-29 in 2019 and 29-28 in 2018. Both teams should put double-digit points on the board, but Santa Maria won't want to fall behind the Royals early. San Marcos beat Morro Bay, the 2021 CIF Central Section Division 6 champ, 35-18 last week.

Can Pioneer Valley score?

Offensive woes have continued to plague Pioneer Valley as the Panthers lost 7-0 to Bakersfield Independence in Week Zero. The Panthers lack play-making ability at all the key offensive positions, but perhaps those players will develop as the season moves along. Quarterback Alexander Garcia showed flashes of an ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. Pepe Gonzalez and Andrew Eberhard can catch passes and Jose Gutierrez is a big running back that's difficult to take down.

Things probably won't get easier for the Panthers this week as they travel to face Lompoc (1-0) in its home opener. It's an intriguing matchup as Dustin Davis was Lompoc's defensive coordinator before taking the Pioneer Valley head coaching job. Ricky Aguilar, a former Brave player and coach, is also on Pioneer Valley's staff.

The Pioneer Valley-Lompoc matchup is the classic 'clash of styles.' The Braves score at a rate unlike any other team in the area and the Panthers hang their hats on defense. If the Panthers can keep the Braves under 30, it'll be a moral victory. If the Panthers score in the double-digits, they may count it as a win.

Lompoc and Cabrillo both won big

Lompoc beat Agoura 51-12 last week as Cavin Ross, the team's quarterback, accounted for seven touchdowns. Cabrillo also won big, beating Nordhoff 50-19. When's the last time both Cabrillo and Lompoc won and each team scored 50 points on the same night? It's probably been a while. The last time both teams won on the same night was on Sept. 29, 2017, which was Cabrillo's most recent win.

While Cabrillo went 0-37 during its long losing streak, Lompoc went 30-14. Lompoc will host Pioneer Valley while Cabrillo heads to Nipomo. Can Cabrillo make it two wins in a row? Nipomo lost 35-0 to a good San Luis Obispo team last week, but the Titans should be favored against the Conquistadores.

Santa Ynez dominant

Santa Ynez is off this week after routing Atascadero 35-0 in its opener. The Pirates then have Morro Bay and Santa Maria in their next two games. They could be 3-0 heading into a pivotal Mountain League game against Mission Prep (in Santa Ynez) on Sept. 16. Mission Prep had a let-down in the 35-9 loss at Bakersfield Christian last week. Mission Prep dominated the Ocean League a year ago, going 5-0 and out-scored league opposition 213-24.

Can Santa Ynez contend in the Mountain League? We'll soon find out. Mountain League teams went 3-5 in the opening week of the season.

St. Joseph wins ugly

The first half of St. Joseph's game against Palos Verdes was almost unbearable. The Knights were hit with a barrage of penalties, mostly procedural calls like delays of game or false starts.

Still, the Knights won, with quarterback Darian Mensah scrambling and scoring with 20 seconds left for a 19-16 win. Mensah threw three interceptions and the Knights also fumbled the ball away while committing 18 penalties. And they still won. That's a glimpse of how good this team can be. They beat a decent Palos Verdes team despite playing a terrible game in most phases.

Now comes Friday's contest against Bakersfield Christian, which should be a doozy. Again, Bakersfield Christian beat Mission Prep handily last week. The Eagles are coached by Darren Carr, the older brother of former NFL quarterback David Carr and current Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr. High school football fans should head to Jay Will Stadium Friday night. The last time these teams played, Bakersfield Christian beat St. Joseph 37-28 in 2019 in Santa Maria.

Righetti returns home

The last time Righetti played at Warrior Stadium they were winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 title with a win over Madera Liberty. So there should be some energy in the building when they host Santa Barbara Friday night at 7 p.m.

Righetti lost to Bishop Diego 41-9 last week. What does that result tell us? Not much. Bishop Diego is the top program in Santa Barbara County and was expected to run roughshod over Righetti. Friday's game against Santa Barbara should tell us more about the Warriors. Santa Barbara thrashed North Torrance 47-19 last week, but the Dons are closer to the Warriors in terms of talent.

SBHS junior QB Abel Renteria threw for 322 yards and three scores last week against North. He also rushed for two more scores. Righetti will have to limit him if it wants to have a shot at winning Friday.

Nipomo, AG might be down

It was a rough one for the South County teams over in SLO County. Nipomo was routed by San Luis Obispo 35-0 and Arroyo Grande dropped a tough one at Visalia Golden West, falling 16-13. Arroyo Grande was favored to win that game. Now the Eagles host a good Bakersfield Centennial team coming off a 28-21 win over Visalia Redwood. Arroyo Grande will have another tough game at SLO on Sept. 2.

Nipomo lost major pieces from last year's seven-win team and has a new coach in Stephen Field. Nipomo should get on track against Cabrillo, though those two teams have momentum headed in different directions.

SLO favorite in Ocean League?

Watch out for San Luis Obispo in the Ocean League. The Tigers rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns on just 27 carries against Nipomo last week. Luca Cuccaro, a senior, had six carries for 166 yards and two scores, including an 80-yarder.

The Tigers play at Caruthers this week. Ocean League teams went 3-3 last week as Templeton had a bye.

Mission Prep disappoints

Is Mission Prep not as good as expected? Or is Bakersfield Christian just that good? We should know more after Friday night. The Royals were out-classed last week in the 35-9 loss at BCHS. Some high notes: Drew Harrigan had 21 carries for 108 yards and a score. A low note: Senior QB Colby White threw for just 61 yards and an interception. Expect Mission Prep to get right this week at home against Fresno McLane.