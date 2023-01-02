The Pioneer Valley boys soccer team will try to keep its Mountain League momentum going. Meanwhile, most area high school teams will open league play this week.

The Panthers (4-1-4 overall) sport a 2-0 Mountain League mark, though they are coming off their only loss this season, 2-0 against Clovis North Dec. 22. Pioneer Valley will host a Paso Robles team with a solid non-league record, 8-4-2, at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the league opener for the Bearcats.

Fullback Brayan Robles has helped anchor a strong defense for Pioneer Valley, which won its first two league games by a combined 9-0.

Santa Maria, always an area contender, is 7-5. The Saints will start their Mountain League campaign with a home game against Cabrillo at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team (7-7, 3-0) won the Coast Valley League championship last year and rolled through its first three CVL games of the new season.

The Lions will try to rebound after going 0-4 at the Santa Maria Hoop Holiday Classic in which they played teams from bigger schools. Jacob Sanders, Sean Swain and Gavin Edick have been anchors for a Lions team that will resume its CVL campaign against Coastal Christian at home Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

The VCA girls (5-9, 2-1) will play CCS at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening in the first half of a doubleheader. Carissa Maples leads the Lions in scoring at 8.6 points a game.

St. Joseph's boys basketball team lost in the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Open Division championship game. This season, the Knights are 8-3, including 1-0 in the Mountain League.

They ran the table, at 12-0, in the Mountain League last season. For the 2022-23 campaign, 6-foot-6 five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessefou leads the team in points (27.5 a game), rebounds (11.4) and steals (3.1).

Yessoufou has gotten solid support from senior center Caiden Hamilton (11.1 points, 8.8 rebounds a game), and guards Luis Marin and Julius Price. Marin averages 11.3 points a game, Price averages 10.1.

The Knights will resume defense of their league title in their season home opener, against Cabrillo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. St. Joseph is coming off a loss, 55-53 against Las Vegas Arbor View at the Las Vegas Prep Tournament Dec. 29.

Meanwhile, Lompoc (6-5) comes into its Mountain League opener at Righetti with a surge of momentum after winning the Santa Maria Hoop Holiday Tournament championship last week. Braves guard Lorenzo Martinez was the tournament MVP.

The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Warrior Gym. Yash Patel figures to help lead a Righetti squad that will try to rebound from five straight losses.

Here is a glance at other area league action.

Girls basketball

Mountain League

Every league team has a winning record going into league play.

The Righetti-Nipomo match-up, which Nipomo will host at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, looks particularly intriguing. Nipomo (11-1) is coming off a second straight Tulare Mid-Winter Classic championship.

Titans senior guard Makennah Simonson was the tournament MVP for the second straight time. All-tourney selection Belle Simonson averages 14.3 points a game for the Titans, and Kayden Sanders averages 9.4.

Righetti (7-5) is coming off an 0-3 showing at the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Tournament. Still, the Warriors, with their characteristically tough defense, figure to contend in the Mountain League. Eva Delgado, Martha Durazo and Bree Luna have given the Warriors a good part of their most consistent scoring.

St. Joseph, under first-year coach Kristina Santiago, looms as a league favorite. The Knights are coming off a 5-0 stint at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada.

Standout guard Avary Cain and center Candace Kpetikou, who signed with Washington State last fall, return for the Knights. Guard Kai Oani is a solid scorer who helps anchor a tough St. Joseph defense.

The Knights will open their league campaign at Cabrillo (8-5) Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Orcutt Academy's freshman center, Elizabeth Johnson, is averaging 20.9 points and 12.1 rebounds a game. She will lead the 10-2 Spartans into their league opener, at Mission Prep (8-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Khaelii Robertson averages 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for the Spartans. Senior guard-forward Devyn Kendrick has given Orcutt Academy solid floor play.

Ocean League

Santa Maria posted easily the best non-league mark of any league team, 11-3. Paso Robles went 7-7. No one else got to .500 in non-league games.

Most of Santa Maria's wins have come against smaller schools, but the Saints have shown a strong, aggressive defense. Yuridia Ramos and Aaliyah Juarez have given Santa Maria strong outside and perimeter shooting, Phoebe Becerra is a strong inside defender who can also score, and Brianna Hill has been a terrific rebounder.

Santa Maria will host crosstown rival Pioneer Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the league opener for both teams.

Lompoc was short-handed during the pre-season and went 2-10. The Braves figure to have their leading scorer from last year, Cierra Bailey, back after Bailey missed the pre-season campaign with an injury.

The Braves will host Santa Ynez (6-8) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the league opener for both teams. The Pirates have gotten some good scoring from Kylie LaPointe and Helina Pecile.

Santa Ynez had the best non-league mark of any Ocean League boys basketball team, 8-3. Jackson Ollenburger, Landon Lassahn and Caleb Cassidy combine for slightly more than 50 points a game. Ollenburger averages just under 21 points an outing.

The Pirates will open their Ocean League season by hosting Nipomo at 6:30 p.m.

Santa Maria (8-6) finished its season with a strong showing at its own tournament last week, narrowly losing in the third-place game. The Saints characteristically rely a lot on 3-point shooting. Jorge Adame, Johnathan Lupercio and point guard Tony Morales have been the most consistent scorers for the Saints.

Adame averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds in the four Santa Maria tournament games last week. The Saints will play Orcutt Academy (7-6) at Lakeview Junior High School at 6:30 p.m. in the league opener for both teams.

Santiago Pedrazzi averages 15.4 points a game for the Spartans, and Trenton Buzard averages 11.5.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph rolled through its non-league campaign with nine wins in nine games. The Knights, with striker Zorah Coulibaly, midfielder Grace Mensah (an Oregon signee), defender Trinity Fuller, and solid play in goal from Annie Heybl and Remy Waldron, have been strong on both sides of the ball. They will open Mountain League play at Paso Robles at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Righetti (7-4) also figures to be a contender in the Mountain League. The Warriors will make their league debut at Lompoc at the same time the Knights play at Paso Robles.

Orcutt Academy (6-2-1) is off to a strong start. The Spartans will host Pioneer Valley Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in their Ocean League opener.

Sydney Madison averages 2.6 goals a game for the Spartans.