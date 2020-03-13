World of Outlaws postpones Santa Maria Raceway appearance

The Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 has canceled or postponed all events scheduled for the rest of March.

“Our season is postponed indefinitely. We’ll reassess everything at the end of the month,” said David Castaneda, the Event Director and General Manager of the Raceway. “We’re waiting from further guidance from the county and the state but we’re hoping to begin the season on April 11. We’re hoping conditions will change and we can go back to racing.”

While local racing and concerts have been cancelled, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars first appearance at the 1/3-mile dirt oval in 21 years hasn’t been canceled, just postponed.

“We won’t be hosting the Outlaws on March 29. Due to the current coronavirus situation, the Outlaws are postponing all of their events through the beginning of April,” said Castaneda. “We’re working on a makeup date.

“No one is going to lose any money if they’ve already purchased Outlaw tickets. If you already have tickets and we can re-schedule, those tickets are still good. If the event is actually cancelled, then ticket holders will get an email from the Outlaws explaining their refund procedure.”