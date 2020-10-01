YMCA holds annual golf ball drop

A pandemic hasn't been able to knock the Y off its path.

Though the Santa Maria Valley YMCA wasn't able to holds its yearly golf tournament at the Santa Maria Country Club, the organization did continue one of its most known traditions.

Mark English brought one of his helicopters to a fairway on the golf course, loaded it up with two buckets full of golf balls, took it 100 feet up and had co-pilot Phoebe Jaeckels deploy the 300-plus golf balls back toward Earth.

One ball landed in the hole, giving the sole winner half of the roughly $8,000 pot. The winner, with ball No. 244, was Michael Moats, the local dermatologist and city councilmember.

Shannon Seifert, the YMCA's CEO, said her organization sold 330 golf balls for the raffle, which is more than a normal year. Siefert said the money raised will be directed toward providing learning and enrichment centers in Guadalupe and its location on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

A number of local businesses also sponsored the event, which was live streamed on the YMCA's Facebook page.

"This year we thought that we'd really want to be able to afford learning centers for these families whose kids have to do schoolwork from home now," Seifert said, alluding to the schooling conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Parents have to work, too. So we have sites where we're teaching kids and the money will go towards that."

Seifert said the YMCA is also hoping to use funds for swim lessons, saying that many children have not been able to use pools amid the pandemic.