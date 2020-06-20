Youngsters get into the swing at John McComish Junior Golf Camps

John McComish and his five young golf students have been relishing, well, simply doing some golfing.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, California governor Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place directive in March. Restrictions have gradually eased, and golf courses were among the first area mass-use facilities that re-opened to the public.

After doing distance learning at home once the schools closed statewide in March and with outside activities somewhat limited because of pandemic-related distancing concerns, "It's been a lot of fun just getting out of the house," Santa Maria resident Ayden Brockway, 12, said.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…

He spoke during a break in instruction Wednesday at the first of a series of social distance-monitored Junior Golf Camps McComish is overseeing at Rancho Maria Golf Club.

The first series of camps ended Thursday. There will be others June 29 -July 2, July 13-16, July 27-30 and Aug. 10-Aug. 13. Camps run from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Rancho Maria.

McComish, who lives in Santa Maria, said he played on the PGA Tour for five years. He said he has been running these camps for several years.

+3 Hunter Barnhart signs with Tampa Bay Rays Barnhart is going pro. The flamethrower signed with the Rays on Friday in Tampa Bay, solidifying his baseball future.

"Last year we had four camps and over 100 kids," said McComish.

"This year of course, because of COVID, there are less kids but I'm happy with the turnout. We have 14 kids registered for the (June 29-July 2) camp session."

As his students practiced their chip-to-green shots, with clearly delineated distance markers for the golfers, McComish said, "This is great, just to get out in the open area with the breeze blowing, where the virus isn't as dangerous.