Lompoc High's next big-time running back has arrived

Lompoc High and running backs go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Napoleon Kaufman, Sheldon Canley, Lavon Coleman, Toa Taua are all Lompoc High running backs to play major college football, with Kaufman and Canley both being selected in the NFL Draft. Coleman, who starred at the University of Washington, also had a brief NFL career. (Taua is entering his junior season at Nevada).

The next great Lompoc back has already arrived and he has a familiar name: Sheldon Canley Jr.

The youngster made waves last year as a sophomore, bursting onto the scene with a dynamic campaign where he led Lompoc in rushing on just 83 carries. He racked up 808 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

Canley's father starred at Lompoc High, graduating in 1986 after he was named the Northern League MVP as a senior in '85. Canley Sr. played two seasons at Hancock College and two more at San Jose State, where he set more than a dozen school records. Canley Sr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1991 NFL Draft and also signed with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Now it's Sheldon Canley Jr.'s time.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound class of 2022 running back picked up an offer from Nevada this week, the first FBS school to extend an invite. Canley Jr.'s first offer was from William & Mary, an FCS program.

"It was exciting," Canley Jr. said of the Nevada offer. "It came out of nowhere kind of."

Nevada has been known to recruit the Lompoc area. Vai Taua starred at Nevada after playing at Cabrillo and is now the Wolf Pack's running backs coach, where he coaches his younger brother Toa.