MLS Soccer: Lompoc's Julian Araujo doesn't see pitch as Galaxy return to action

The starting lineups for the MLS match between the L.A. Galaxy and Portland Timbers were released Monday afternoon.

The absence of one particular player on the Galaxy's side surely brought out some disappointment for those in the Lompoc Valley.

The Galaxy, who were making their return after missing action for close to 130 days, did not feature former Lompoc High standout Julian Araujo in their starting 11.

The Galaxy promptly lost to the Timbers. The match was scoreless at halftime, then Portland struck for two quick goals before Chicharito Hernandez scored in the final minutes of a 2-1 defeat.

There were some optimism for Araujo to see increased action coming into the match.

The 18-year-old right back, who has played center back for the U.S. youth national team after starring on Lompoc High's varsity soccer team for two seasons, saw teammate Alaxander Katai cut from the team last month after a bit of controversy.

Katai had started both of the Galaxy's games at right wing before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was released last month after the club found Katai's wife, Tea, posted racist and violent comments on social media.

With Katai removed form the equation, it appeared Araujo would have an added chance to see the pitch. Araujo played in 18 games last season for the Galaxy and notched an assist.

Alas, it was not to be. Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto instead opted to start and play 25-year-old Rolf Feltscher on the right wing.