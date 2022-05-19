It was a night to remember at Wednesday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table end-of-year banquet.

The Round Table inducted two members into its Hall of Fame and named five scholarship winners at the dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538.

Three of the student-athlete winners were from the Lompoc Valley and two were from the Santa Maria Valley.

Valley Christian Academy's Alayna Kerley was named the Female Athlete of the Year.

Cabrillo's Bradley McCune was named the Male Athlete of the Year and his Cabrillo classmate Maiya McIntyre was honored as the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Lompoc's Deville "Joker" Dickerson was recognized as the Round Table's Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Santa Maria's Yasmin Miranda Gonzalez was named the Joni Gray Heart and Soul Scholarship winner. The award goes to an area athlete that perseveres through difficult odds and is dedicated to the late Joni Gray, who helped found the Round Table.

The Round Table awarded the five winners scholarships totaling $5,500 to help with their college education.

Kerley played all three sports at VCA, volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring.

McCune was a multi-sport athlete at Cabrillo, playing basketball, water polo and golf. McCune was a First Team All-Channel League member in basketball for the Conquistadores.

McIntyre was also a basketball standout at Cabrillo. She, like McCune, earned First Team All-Channel League honors during the basketball season. She also played volleyball for the Conquistadores. She was Second Team All-League in volleyball.

Dickerson was a three-sport standout for the Braves. He was one of the top football players in the area the past three seasons, earning multiple All-League honors at Lompoc. He's signed to play football at Idaho State next year. Dickerson also earned Second Team All-League honors in basketball and was a top sprinter for the Braves' track and field team.

Dick Barrett, a legendary football coach who led the Braves to their first CIF title in 1990, was inducted into the Round Table Hall of Fame.

Al Garcia, a historic soccer coach in the Santa Maria Valley, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well. Garcia led the Santa Maria High boys soccer team to a CIF Southern Section championship in 2005. He also coached the men's team at Hancock to the Final Four in 2000.

Each member school of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table nominates four Athlete of the Year candidates.

Along with McCune and McIntyre, Cabrillo nominated softball and soccer star Alina Terrones for Female Athlete of the Year and soccer standout Bennett Richards for Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Lompoc was represented by softball standout Briana Reitmeier as Female Athlete of the Year and football star Sheldon Canley Jr. as its Male Athlete of the Year nomination. Multi-sport standout Mallory Branum, who did cross country, basketball and track and field, was Lompoc's Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Orcutt Academy's Female Athlete of the Year was basketball star Giselle Calderon. Its Male Athlete of the Year was Richard Samaniego, its Female Scholar Athlete of the Year was Vanessa Lopez and the school's Male Scholar Athlete of the Year was Dylan Felix.

Pioneer Valley's nominees were Abigail Ayuso Garcia, the Female Athlete of the Year who qualified for the state tournament in wrestling, three-sport standout Adan Rubalcava, one of the top football/basketball/baseball players in the area; Theresa Nadine Virto, a basketball standout, and Isaiah Guerrero, the Ocean League basketball MVP, were the Scholar Athlete of the Year nominees.

Righetti High nominated Madisyn Cutliff, a top goalie in water polo and a good forward in basketball, as its Female Athlete of the Year and Dominic Mendez, a state finalist in wrestling who's headed to Cal Poly, as its Male Athlete of the Year. Eliana Ryan, a top water polo and softball player, was the school's Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Zachary Monighetti, a football and track star, was the school's Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

St. Joseph had a strong group of nominees. Kaihla Lopez, who was the kicker for the football team, a standout on the soccer team and a top hurdler, was the Knights' Female Athlete of the Year. Cole Richardson, the Ocean League MVP in soccer and a contributor to the baseball team, was the Male Athlete of the Year.

Vanezza Sevilla, a standout volleyball player and a key reserve on the girls basketball team, was the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Travis Royal, a standout receiver and a solid infielder, was the school's Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Santa Maria soccer star Yvette Abundiz was the Saints' nominee for Female Athlete of the Year and top distance runner Arquime De Jesus was the school's Male Athlete of the Year. Gonzalez was the school's Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Alex Milner, a sharpshooter on the basketball team and one of the top baseball players, was the Saints' Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Amelia Villa, one of the top runners and soccer players at Santa Ynez, was the school's Female Athlete of the Year and Mikey Gills, a linebacker and catcher on the baseball team, was the Pirates' Male Athlete of the Year.

Basketball point guard Nayeli Torres was the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Leonel Valencia was the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. Valencia was an All-State kicker on the football team and one of the Pirates' top soccer players.

Along with Kerley as the Female Athlete of the Year, Josiah Heller was Valley Christian's Male Athlete of the Year. Heller was a standout fullback/defensive end for the football team and also a standout on the baseball team.

Lindsay Mikkelson, who played all three sports at VCA but shined most on the basketball court, was the Lions' Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Jack Adam, a football standout, was the Lions' Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.