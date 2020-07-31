Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set

Voting to start Monday Voting for the final round of the Player of the Decade contest will go live Monday evening. It's Mike McCoy vs. Nick Kimball for the ultimate title.

The semifinals were wild.

You all cast more than 7,000 votes between the four semifinalists in our Player of the Decade contest.

Though it was close, there were two decisive victories and both semifinalists are low-seed underdogs who have scored upsets in every round so far.

Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy is the Santa Barbara County finalist. McCoy will face the San Luis Obispo County finalist, Nick Kimball for the crown.

McCoy, the No. 5 seed in Santa Barbara County, held a healthy lead over Righetti's Caleb Thomas, the No. 3 seed, before Thomas closed to within about 100 votes Friday afternoon. But McCoy was able to fend off Thomas in a wild finish.

At 5 p.m. Friday, McCoy had received 2,963 total votes across all three of our sites. Thomas came up just short, with 2,741 total votes. At 10 a.m. Friday, McCoy led 2,350-1,697.

There wasn't much drama in SLO County.

Kimball, as he's done throughout the contest, had strong vote total across all three of our sites. The No. 8 seed in SLO County had nearly 300 more votes than Patrick Laird, the No. 2 seed. Kimball won the SLO County final 962-666.

Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets were eliminated in stunning upsets by the two finalists.