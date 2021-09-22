Only one new team entered the Power Rankings this week.

The nine other teams remained the same, though there's been some shuffling over the past week.

The biggest movement in the rankings? That would be Lompoc plummeting down the poll.

The Braves had been the No. 1 ranked team for the first three weeks of the season. This week? They're now No. 8.

Lompoc has lost two straight and is now 3-2 on the season and it's hard to argue the Braves should be higher, with Santa Ynez and Arroyo Grande, the two teams to beat Lompoc, ahead of them, along with St. Joseph, Nipomo, Santa Barbara, Mission Prep and top-ranked Bishop Diego.

It's not all doom and gloom at LHS, though. The Braves have been short-handed the last two weeks and they're a much better team at full strength. Can they beat Santa Barbara next week? I'm not so sure about that.

Bishop Diego, meanwhile, has proven once again it is the best team in the region. That No. 2 spot is up for grabs, though. I have Mission Prep there this week and Santa Barbara at No. 4. Nipomo is unbeaten but the Titans weren't exactly impressive against Morro Bay, one of the lowest-ranked teams in the area, winning 48-35.

Righetti is the lone newcomer.

These Power Rankings include only teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

No. 1: Bishop Diego (4-0, vs. Galena, Nev.)

Last week: No. 1. Beat Bakersfield Liberty 28-21. CalPreps state ranking: 41.

Qu'Ran Gossett ran all over Bakersfield Liberty, a top team in the Central Section, in the Cardinals' win last Saturday. The junior tailback ran for 157 yards, including the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

There's no arguing they are the area's top dog and has put together a really impressive resume this fall for a school its size. They should have no trouble with a winless Nevada school this Saturday.

No. 2: Mission Prep (3-0, at Carpinteria)

Last week: No. 3. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 175.

The Royals have looked solid all fall, though I would've liked to see them play some area teams for non-league games to get a better feel for where they're at.

I don't see them losing a game during the regular season, though it would've been nice to see them play a Mountain League team like Nipomo, Righetti or even Arroyo Grande to see where they stack up with those local teams.

No. 3: Santa Barbara (4-1, Bye)

Last week: No. 4. Beat Ventura 28-21. CalPreps ranking: 144.

The Dons have seemingly come out of nowhere to take over the No. 3 spot and they have a solid case to be the No. 2 ranked team this week.

Next up: Sept. 30 at Lompoc. I'm looking forward to that one.

No. 4: Nipomo (4-0, vs. SLO)

Last week: No. 5. Beat Morro Bay 48-35. CalPreps ranking: 284.

I'm not sure what happened with Nipomo last week, with the Titans just beating Morro Bay by 13 last week. The Pirates are 1-3 and the lowest-ranked Central Section team in the area.

But Nipomo hasn't lost this year and I don't think the Titans will struggle with the Tigers on Friday.

No. 5: St. Joseph (1-3, vs. San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's)

Last week: No. 6. Beat San Jose Santa Teresa 54-7. CalPreps ranking: 245.

The Knights finally got their win and now they get their guys back. St. Joseph will have a handful of transfer eligible Friday night in the game against St. Margaret's, guys who haven't played all season.

Will it take some time for them to gel? Probably, but an infusion of that much talent should give the Knights plenty to run through the Mountain League. They're still my pick to win a league title.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (3-2, Bye)

Last week: No. 7. Beat Madera Torres 48-13. CalPreps ranking: 272.

Man, what a difference three wins make. The Eagles were on the ropes after starting the year with two lopsided losses, but they have regained their form with three convincing wins.

Kaden Tynes is have one heck of a season on both sides of the ball and the offense has really started clicking.

I think the A.G. defense will have to play above its potential if the Eagles have a chance in the Mountain League and the Nipomo-AG matchup is starting to look really good.

No. 7: Santa Ynez (4-1, Bye)

Last Week: No. 8. Beat Lompoc 34-30. CalPreps ranking: 286.

Santa Ynez has won four straight and the Pirates' only loss was to unbeaten Nipomo. So they should be higher than No. 7, right? Well, I thought so, but it's hard to put them ahead of any of the six schools in front of them.

But the team has done a real good job getting through a fairly tough non-league slate with a 4-1 record. Now it's time for the Pirates to begin Pacific View League play and I think they've got a major shot at a league championship.

No. 8: Lompoc (3-2, at Santa Ynez)

Last week: No. 2. Lost to Santa Ynez 34-30. CalPreps ranking: 305.

Lompoc is surely happy to have its bye week after two straight defeats. We knew that Lompoc defense was questionable early in the season, but I don't anyone thought to this level.

When's the last time Lompoc has lost three straight games? Well, Lompoc has never lost three straight under coach Andrew Jones, but Lompoc is facing that possibility with the game against Santa Barbara looming next Thursday. In fact, this is the first time Lompoc has lost back-to-back games in Jones' tenure.

No. 9: Paso Robles (2-2 Bye)

Last week: No. 9. Beat Atascadero 21-6. CalPreps ranking: 386.

The Bearcats weren't incredibly impressive in the win over Atascadero, but they got the job done.

No. 10: Righetti (0-3, vs. Santa Fe Springs St. Paul)

Last week: NR. Lost at Camarillo 27-6. CalPreps ranking: 440.

Righetti has fight, that's for sure. Cooper Bagby and Abel McCormack both filled in at QB at Camarillo last week and the Warriors trailed just 7-6 at halftime but the Scorpions, one of the better teams in the 805, pulled away.

Things don't get easier for the Warriors. They've got a good St. Paul team at home this weekend and then Mountain League play starts.