FORT WORTH, TX – Tyler Reddick was the big man for Big Machine Racing Saturday, winning the team’s first-ever Xfinity race at the 26th annual SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.
“This was a huge deal for me,” said Reddick. “I know how hard everyone worked at Big Machine Racing to get where we are today. For our cars to have the speed they had today was incredible.”
It was Reddick’s 10th career Xfinity Series victory in only his second Xfinity start of the season.
William Byron finished second, followed by Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, AJ Allmendinger, and Landon Cassill.
“You want to win but finishing third was pretty cool,” said Mayer. “Our team is working really hard and they gave me a really fast car today.”
Allmendinger continued his streak of finishing in the Top Ten of every Xfinity race this season.
Stage 1 was a battle between pole-sitter Noah Gragson and Allgaier.
Gragson won that battle for his sixth stage win on the season.
The leaders stayed out when a caution was called after CJ McLaughlin spun out coming out of Turn 2 on the 33rd lap of the 40-lap stage.
Many of the drivers running out of the top 10 chose to pit, which eventually changed the outcome of the race.
Allgaier ended up in the 14th position and Gragson 18th after their post-stage pit stops.
That put Berry, Reddick, and Byron up front where they battled through the rest of the stage.
Allgaier worked his way through the pack, eventually finishing second to Berry with Byron third and Reddick fourth in Stage 2.
A six-car pileup on the first lap of Stage 3 led to serious damage to both Berry’s and Gragson’s cars, eventually ending Gragson’s day when a blown tire put him onto the wall five laps later.
“I guess the only positive is we got a Playoff point for the stage win,” said Gragson.
Allgaier took the lead on the next restart but a blown tire on lap 118 sent him to the pits.
The deck was shuffled again on the next restart with Hill moving into the lead ahead of Brandon Jones, Byron, Cassill, and Reddick.
A six-car pileup on lap 137 of the 167-lap race over the mile-and-a-half oval brought out the race’s 11th caution – the second-most in Texas Motor Speedway history.
Reddick grabbed the lead on the final restart and held off all challengers down the stretch.
“I’d like to thank Big Machine Racing for giving me this chance. My JAG Metals Chevrolet Camaro was really good today,” said Reddick. “It was a great day. I’m really happy to give this team its first win.”