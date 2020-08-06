You are the owner of this article.
Reports: Big Sky postpones 2020 football season
Reports: Big Sky Conference postpones 2020 football season

Reports Thursday said the Big Sky Conference was postponing the 2020 fall football season, meaning Cal Poly won't play this year. 

 Owen Main, Contributor

According to multiple media reports Thursday, the Big Sky Conference will announce that it has postponed its fall football season.

HERO sports' Brian McLaughlin reported the 13 schools' athletic directors voted to not play football this year. Stadium's Brett McMurphy confirmed the report. 

An official announcement from the conference was not expected until Friday. The athletic directors and presidents of schools in the conference were on a call Thursday night. According to these reports, the announcement focused solely on football, with the fate of other fall sports still undetermined.  

The move means Cal Poly would not play in 2020 under first-year coach Beau Baldwin. The conference will likely plan to hold a season in the first half of 2021.

Most top-level Division I conferences have moved to conference-only schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic. With that move, Cal Poly lost its game at Cal, a Pac-12 school that would've paid the Mustangs at least six-digits to play in Berkeley. 

The Mustangs were originally scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 in Louisiana against ULM, formerly the University of Louisiana at Monroe, another Division I school. 

