Lompoc's Cheyanne Cordova is helping her team start their season strong.

Righetti's Abel McCormack has helped his team end its season that way.

Both were honored at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

McCormack was named the Male Athlete of the Week. Cordova was named the Female Athlete of the Week. Both are in their junior year of high school.

McCormack has guided the Warriors to the CIF Central Section Division 5 title and into the state championship game at quarterback.

"Abel is a gamer," Righetti coach Tony Payne said. "Abel's leadership is what keeps getting us through week after week. He never gets too high or too low."

"It's surreal," McCormack said of being named Athlete of the Week. "I never thought I'd get one, but I did it. It means a lot, I've always tried to show leadership and give everything that I've got to the team. I think it's finally showing."

Cordova averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds as Lompoc went 3-1 last week. The Braves hosted their annual Bryan Ayer Classic. She also had 25 points in a game against Atascadero. She also had nine rebounds and six steals in that one. She had 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists in a tournament game against Santa Maria.

"I feel really good. I never thought I'd get it," Cordova said of being named Athlete of the Week. "I want to thank my teammates because I would not be here without them. I want to thank (coach) Claudia (Terrones) for always pushing me. She pushes me hard."

Cordova said she was able to feed off her team's defensive intensity as the Braves' hectic style of play turns defense into offense. Her individual success is a bonus to the team's winning ways last week, she said.

"Our defense was great, everyone was scoring, it wasn't just me," Cordova said.

The junior is a three-sport standout at Lompoc, who made First Team All-Channel League in volleyball and is one of the area's top two-way softball players.

"Playing three sports pushes me in school, I'm always trying to work harder," she said. Cordova said she's excited for the team's upcoming trip to the Piedmont Tournament in San Francisco this week.

It was nearly a full house at Monday's luncheon, with Hancock College the only school not in attendance. There is one more scheduled Round Table this year (Dec. 13) before winter break.

Righetti

Payne also brought along football players Austin Rice, Bradley Spence and Elias Martinez after the Warriors beat Irvine Northwood 14-7 on Saturday in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 5-A championship in Irvine.

Lompoc

Terrones was in attendance, though board member Dick Barrett made a triumphant return to the Round Table luncheon after a trip back East.

Barrett spoke of Cordova and boys basketball players Michael Miclat and Luciano Delibertis, girls soccer players Avi Anguiano and Yvette Rodriguez and girls water polo players Shae Barron and Zoey Ford.

Cabrillo

AD Gary West brought a strong group, including soccer players Alina Terrones and Ana Delgado and boys basketball players Bradley McCune and Julian Reagan.

Terrones has one goal and three assists on the season to go along with her 3.4 GPA. Delgado, a center defender, has a goal and a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.

Reagan has a 4.2 GPA in high school, West said. McCune is averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds and has a 4.0 GPA.

Santa Ynez

Athletic director Ashley Coelho brought a trio of standout wrestlers: Troy Mojonnier, Andre Bunke and Tommy Johnson.

Mojonnier won his division at the Old Dutch Tournament at Righetti.

Valley Christian

Boys basketball coach Christopher Maples brought two junior standouts: Sean Swain and Gavin Edick.

Edick is averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds per game.

St. Joseph

Tom Mott introduced soccer standouts Zorah Coulibaly and Remy Waldron. Coulibaly had six goals last week as Waldron was solid in the goal for St. Joseph.

Mott also brought two of his basketball senior captains, Elijah Allen and Dre Roman. The Knights are 3-0 on the season and Mott won his 250th career game at St. Joseph over the weekend.

Santa Maria

Dan Ellington brought wrestler Angel Lucas and girls basketball standout Luz Olea, who is averaging over 11 points per game and matched her career high of 19 points last week

Pioneer Valley

Anthony Morales introduced girls soccer players Hanna Trujillo and Kayla Ramos and boys basketball players Isaiah Guerrero and Marcus Minera.

Orcutt Academy

Athletic director Chad McKenzie brought soccer standouts Hannah Godinez and Sydney Madison.

Madison, a sophomore, has 13 goals in five games this year and six assists. Godinez has six goals on the season. The Spartans are 2-2-1.

Basketball coach Isaac Luque brought players Isaias DelaCruz and Santiago Pudazzi.