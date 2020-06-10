Rodeo stars Ethan, Maggie Usher carry on amidst pandemic

Brother and sister Ethan and Maggie Usher were among the four Cal Poly rodeo team members who had qualified for the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, Maggie in goat tying and Ethan in steer wrestling.

The Machado brothers, Righetti High School graduates Chance and Cutter, had also qualified. The Machado brothers met the standard in team roping.

The 2020 CNFR was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ushers are carrying on.

"Hopefully we can go to a CCAA rodeo in July," Maggie Usher said. "Everything is up in the air right now."

Ethan Usher is a Cal Poly sophomore. Maggie is a Cal Poly freshman. In terms of rodeo eligibility, Ethan Usher was a redshirt freshman this past (truncated) season. Maggie Usher was a true freshman.

Besides having distinguished themselves in their rodeo careers, Maggie Usher was a softball standout at Santa Ynez High School, and Ethan Usher distinguished himself in baseball there.

With a big portion of the 2020 rodeo season cancelled, "So far, I've really been focusing on school," Ethan Usher said.

He beefed up up his course load. "I added a couple of classes this quarter. I can focus on rodeo the next two years."

During that time, "I'll be focusing on pro and amateur events, which many collegiate rodeo athletes are doing."

Meanwhile, Maggie Usher has been able to compete at two small rodeos in the midst of the pandemic. She increased her bank account a bit in the process.

"I was able to compete at a small rodeo in Riverside and another small one at Acton," said Maggie Usher.