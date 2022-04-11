Pitcher Jordyne Sarellano has been at the forefront of Righetti's 4-0 run over the last two weeks.
Matt and Luke Fina, brothers on the Orcutt Academy tennis team, were at the forefront of the Spartans' run to the Ocean League title. The brothers, identical triplets along with their brother Sean, won the doubles title at the Ocean League Finals last week.
Sarellano has helped the Warriors go 4-0 over the last two weeks. Sarellano threw all eight innings in a 5-4 win over Templeton last Wednesday. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Then, in last Friday's win over the Eagles, Sarellano threw another complete game and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double in the 12-4 victory.
Matt and Luke Fina and Sarellano were named the Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt on Monday.
Matt and Luke are identical triplets along with the brother Sean, who's also on the OAHS tennis team that went 12-0 in league play to win the program's first ever league championship. Matt and Luke then teamed up to take home the Ocean League doubles championship last week. They had never played tennis for the school program before this season, though they have about eight years of tennis experience outside of school.
"This is our first year playing competitive tennis," Luke said.
"You make a lot of mistakes in tennis, but when you're playing with your brother you won't care as much when you make a mistake," Luke added.
"Yeah, you'll go for riskier shots because you're not as worried about messing up when you're playing with your brother," Matt said. "We don't get mad at each other."
"We're best friends," Luke said.
Matt said he's the better baseline player and Luke is better at the net.
"It feels great, it's really cool to bring our school its first tennis title," Luke said.
"I'm with my brother here, it feels really great to win a league title," Matt said. "I'm really excited to go to CIF now."
Sarellano has been on a tear pitching for the Warriors as they've won four games in a row in a crucial stretch as the team takes this week off and then begins its Best of the West Tournament next week.
"It felt good, but I was a little nervous," Sarellano said of being named Athlete of the Week. "It was unexpected."
"Our team has grown together and it feels good to be at this point," Sarellano said. "We'll keep battling."
Sarellano said it's been a test to pitch just about every inning and reserve enough energy to produce at the plate, but that she's intent on doing "what I have to do for my team," she said. "I have a good team behind me."
Sarellano said she's found a groove in the circle, hitting her spots and that her changeup has been working for her.
"I've been staying consistent these last few games," she said.
Righetti
Softball coach Brian Tomooka brought three of Sarellano's teammates to the luncheon, second baseman Tori Salazar, first baseman Elliana Ryan and junior third baseman Maddie Milan.
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans had a large contingent of athletes at Monday's luncheon. Athletic director Chad McKenzie introduced OAHS track coach James Barr and volleyball coach Gailya Fritz Stanley.
Fritz Stanley introduced players Camden Patterson and Logan McCune, two of the top servers on the team.
Barr introduced track athletes Cassidy Andreadakis, Yussif Salam, Ceci Howard and Michael Wagner.
McKenzie also introduced the play of softball players Danica Black and Velén Velázquez. Black returned from a torn ACL in the middle of the season and had five hits, six RBIs from the lead off spot to raise her season average to .526. She pitched three times last week, getting two wins and striking out 18 including 9 Ks in the Spartans' first league win of the season against Nipomo.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Anthony Morales brought a large group of talented athletes and also introduced Marcus Guzman as the school's new boys varsity basketball coach. Guzman has also coached boys and girls golf at the school while also assisting in basketball.
Morales introduced softball player Precious Subia, track athletes Issael Guerra, Luis Campos, Natalie Diaz and Jules Hernandez and volleyball player Lucan Brafman.
St. Joseph
Swim coach Bianca McNeil showed off two of her top swimmers in Justin Klotthor and Sarah Wheeler, who are now focused on league finals and a possible berth in the CIF Central Section divisional meet.
Santa Maria
Athletic director Dan Ellington brought the Saints' boys volleyball team on Monday, highlighting the group's desire to learn the game and grow as the season has gone along.
"That's what high school sports is all about," Ellington said.
Five of the team's seven players attended Monday's luncheon: Andy Cruz, Adrian Barajas, Kurt Columbus, Kevin Martinez and Angel Vega.
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Ashley Coelho brought a large group of swimmers and divers and members of the Santa Ynez volleyball team.
Tabitha Pearigen, Bennett Thorne, Lily Mazza, Athena Kett and Zackary Bennett represented the swimming and dive teams. Kett set a PR with 255 points in a diving competition last week.
Lily Martinez, Cierra Cloud and Kylie LaPointe represented the softball team.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford highlighted his softball team with three players: Erica Eiler, Crystle Bracero and Lindsay Mikkelson, a standout multisport athlete who attended her final Round Table luncheon as she'll graduate later this spring.
Lompoc
Former athletic director Dick Barrett brought four LHS athletes, softball players Yvette Rodriguez and Rita Hernandez and track athletes Haylee Zavala and Andrew Gaitain.
Hancock College
Assistant softball coach Jason Contreras spoke for the Bulldogs, who enter the week with a 16-12 record after going 2-2 last week.