Despite suffering a tough 22-17 loss at current No. 5 Cerritos College last Saturday, the Hancock College football team (2-1) climbed up one spot in the third edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs received 134 points in the voting and landed at No. 15. Riverside City College jumped to the No. 1 slot after defeating Saddleback, while a win over Modesto moved San Mateo to the runner-up position.

No. 8 Butte College (2-1) ended the state and national leading 16-game winning streak of reigning state champion City College of San Francisco, 35-14, on Saturday. CCSF fell to No. 9.

Two opponents on Hancock's upcoming non-conference schedule are also ranked: No. 4 Mt. San Antonio College and No. 11 Fullerton College.

Three other National Northern League teams besides Hancock are rated. Ventura is No. 10, College of the Canyons comes in at No. 12 and Long Beach is No. 14. Bakersfield and East Los Angeles were among those receiving votes.

Hancock will host Fullerton at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.

Cash will not be accepted at the gate. A full description of ticketing procedures can be found on the website.

Dome headed to Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame

Arroyo Grande High School graduate Andre Dome will join eight other Class of 2022 inductees into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame at a ceremony this fall.

Dome played for the Cal Poly men's tennis team from 2009-13 and was one of the best players in program history. He was a two-time Big West Player of the Year, Big West Freshman of the Year, NCAA All-American and set four program records during his time at the school.

He was a four-time First Team All-Big West honoree in singles and a three-time First Team conference honoree in doubles. Dome was also the Big West Freshman of the Year in 2009, the first Mustang to win the award.

Dome led the Mustangs to the Big West Conference championship in 2012, and the Mustangs made the NCAA Tournament in 2011 and 2012. Individually, Dome made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in singles and doubles during his Cal Poly career. He is the only Mustang in Division I history to do so.

The Arroyo Grande graduate racked up a 21-2 dual match singles record in 2013, a program record for wins in a season. He was also 17-4 in doubles that year, which helped him to 2013 NCAA All-American and Big West Player of the Year honors.

Dome still holds program records for career singles dual match winning percentage (77.3 percent), most dual match singles wins in a season (21), combined singles and doubles dual match win in a season (38), and combined singles and doubles career dual match winning percentage (74.8).

After his career at Cal Poly, Dome played professionally on the ATP Tour for two years. His highest ranking was No. 426 in the world. Dome retired in 2015 with a career ITF record of 41-29, including three titles altogether.

Dome won the Mexico F5 championship and the Canadian F5 crown. He is a Quality Assurance Software Engineer in San Francisco.

The other Cal Poly Class of 2022 inductees are Kylie Atherstone (Kellogg), Women's Volleyball, 2005-08, Hugh Bream, Tennis (player 1977-78, men's coach 1980-88, women's coach 201-11), Chris Gocong, Football (2001-5), Jill Hancock, Softball (1983-86), Mitch Haniger, Baseball (2010-12), Peter Kline, Men's Swimming (2007-11), Elise Krieghoff, Women's Soccer (2012-15) and Lou Montano, Wrestling (1978-83).