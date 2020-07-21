Santa Barbara QB Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin commit, says he's staying and playing in January

An aspect of the high school sports season getting pushed back, with the football season now scheduled to start in January, was how it would affect seniors who have committed to play a sport at a major college.

Some high school football players, many of whom may not feel a connection to their current school or teammates, have opted out or will opt out of the upcoming season to graduate in December and head off to college.

Deacon Hill will not be one of those players.

The Santa Barbara High quarterback quickly announced that he will be staying with his squad in hopes of playing in January as the high school sports calendar has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m staying home and finishing what I started with my boys, no question," Hill said on Twitter Monday afternoon, not long after the CIF Southern Section posted the updated sports calendar.

Hill has verbally committed to play football at Wisconsin, one of the top programs in one of the country's toughest conferences, the Big Ten.

"My boys, they’re my family," Hill said Tuesday, describing his decision. "We started something together when we first got to high school and I intend on finishing it.

"It was a no-brainer for me. If there was a season, I was staying."

Hill led the Dons to a Channel League championship last year, ending Lompoc's streak of league titles. Hill also marched the Golden Tornado to the CIF-SS Division 8 title game, where Santa Barbara narrowly lost to Fullerton Sunny Hills in the final seconds.