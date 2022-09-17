Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game.

The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play.

Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.

Santa Ynez had the ball at the Mission Prep 14 with 35 seconds left, Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said. The Pirates faced fourth-and-8, needed to get to the six for a first down and Luke Gildred's pass fell incomplete.

Gildred ran for a score with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter to cut Mission Prep's lead to 32-27. The Pirates went for two to make it a three-point game and Gildred's pass was complete on the conversion, however there was a penalty against the Pirates.

Being backed up, Santa Ynez went for the long point-after kick and it went wide left.

Daulton Beard, the standout Santa Ynez receiver, caught another touchdown pass. Junior Adam Stephens also had a touchdown reception and senior Isaac Moran ran for 80 yards and a score.

Cole Swain added 70 rushing yards. Gildred threw for 159 yards and the two touchdown passes to Beard and Stephens. Gildred also added 70 rushing yards.

"It was a battle," McClurg said. "My hats off to them."

Drew Harrigan gave the Royals a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run. Aidan Scott then had a long catch and a run down to the 3 for Santa Ynez, setting up Gildred's short touchdown pass to Stephens.

Harrigan rushed for a 1-yard run to put the Royals up 14-7. Beard then caught an 8-yard touchdown from Gildred to tie the game at 14. Mission Prep went up 17-14 on a field goal before halftime and went up 24-14 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Colby White to JJ Howard.

Moran then scored on a dazzling 30-yard run where he was stacked up at the line of scrimmage, bounced the play to his right and raced past the Mission Prep defense, cutting the lead to 24-21.

A long Howard catch set up Harrigan's 10-yard touchdown run to put the Royals up 30-21, then the Royals went for two and got it on a Harrigan run.

Gildred's run made the score 32-27.

With 35 seconds left, on fourth down, Gildred rolled right and looked for Beard in the front corner of the end zone. He fired a high pass in a tight window and the throw was broken up to essentially end the game.

The Pirates are now 3-1 on the season and 0-1 in league play. Mission Prep improved to 2-2 and 1-0 in league.

Mountain League play figures to be a challenge for Santa Ynez, playing against the bigger schools in the area, though Santa Ynez has experience with that after playing in the Channel League.

Santa Ynez plays at Righetti (1-3, 0-1) on Friday. The Pirates then host St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0) on Sept. 30. They then play at Nipomo and host Paso Robles on Oct. 14 before playing at Arroyo Grande on Oct. 21 and closing out the regular season against longtime league foe Lompoc on Oct. 28.