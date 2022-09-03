Santa Ynez is making it look easy.

The Pirates rolled past the other Pirates Friday night, in a 59-19 win over Morro Bay in a non-league football game.

Santa Ynez is now 2-0 on the season. The Pirates started the year with a 35-0 win over Atascadero on Aug. 19. They were then off for their bye on Aug. 26.

Santa Ynez returned to action Friday night and had little trouble with Morro Bay, which won the CIF Central Section Division 6 title last season.

Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez's senior quarterback, completed 16 of 18 passes for 262 yards and three scores. Junior receiver Daulton Beard had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and senior tight end Aidan Scott added six catches for 113 yards and another touchdown.

Dylan Peters also caught a touchdown pass from Gildred and Cole Swain rushed for 80 yards and a score.

Senior running back Isaac Moran had 55 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Dallas DeForest added two rushing touchdowns and Adam Stephens broke off a 61-yard touchdown run.

Santa Ynez will wrap up non-league play against Santa Maria on Sept. 9. The Pirates will then host Mission Prep (1-1) on Sept. 16 to begin Mountain League play.

Gildred is off to a strong start. Gildred began his senior season completing 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-0 rout of Atascadero. Beard, the 6-foot-4 junior, caught six passes for 163 yards and a score in the win over Atascadero.