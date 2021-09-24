It's been a good week for Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred.

The junior gun-slinger led his Pirates to a 34-30 win over Lompoc on Sept. 17. It was the first win for the program over Lompoc since 2009.

Gildred threw five touchdown passes in that one as the Pirates erased a 30-20 deficit late in the second half.

Gildred has been voted the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Week. This honor comes after he was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athlete of the Week on Monday.

In the Times' Player of the Week contest, Gildred earned about 38% of the roughly 2,000 votes cast over the last week once the polls closed Friday at 2 p.m.

St. Joseph quarterback Caden Cuccia was second with 23% of the vote.

Valley Christian quarterback Sean Swain finished in third place with 19% of the vote. Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez was fourth, Kaden Tynes of Arroyo Grande was fifth, followed by Lompoc's Deville Dickerson and Santa Maria's Alejandro Castillo.

Gildred went 18 for 32 for 319 yards with the five touchdowns in the win over Lompoc. Gildred is the first player not from the Santa Maria Valley to win the Player of the Week contest.

Santa Maria's Jacob Nava won the award after the first week of play earlier this season. Righetti's Braden Claborn, Pioneer Valley's Adrian Rubalcava and VCA's Jacob Sanders also won the award.

Cuccia, a sophomore, earned a nomination after leading St. Joseph to its first win of the season last Friday in a 54-7 victory over San Jose Santa Teresa. Cuccia threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 82 yards.

Swain, VCA's quarterback, threw four touchdown passes as the Lions routed Lancaster Baptist 56-27, in an upset. Swain finished 8 for 16 for 141 yards.

Hernandez had another monster all-around game, rushing for a touchdown while racking up 10 tackles and three sacks in a 48-35 win over Morro Bay. Tynes earned a nomination after he rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in a 48-13 win over Madera Torres. Tynes was also nominated last week after helping Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc.

In a losing effort for Lompoc, Dickerson had 10 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted a pass for the Braves.