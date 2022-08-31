Having a bye this early in the season is not ideal, but that's the hand the Pirates were dealt.

The Santa Ynez football team beat Atascadero 35-0 on Aug. 19 then was off Aug. 26.

Now the Pirates return with another non-league game Friday night. Santa Ynez hosts former Los Padres League rival Morro Bay in a game at 7 p.m. The Pirates will play nine games in nine weeks. Obviously most teams would prefer a bye week that splits the season in half.

After hosting Morro Bay, Santa Ynez will play at Santa Maria in its non-league finale on Sept. 9 before hosting Mission Prep in the Mountain League opener on Sept.16.

Santa Ynez last played Morro Bay in 2017, with Santa Ynez winning 54-0 en route to a 8-2 finish on the season.

This year the Pirates are starting their season with three straight Ocean League opponents as they prepare for Mountain League play.

Santa Ynez cruised past Atascadero in its opener. Morro Bay lost to San Marcos 35-18 and then beat Carpinteria 41-7.

Morro Bay and Santa Ynez both feature established senior quarterbacks. Morro Bay starter Nicky Johnson threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns in the win at Carpinteria.

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred completed 14 of 22 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in the win over Atascadero.

The Santa Ynez rushing attack never found its rhythm against Atascadero. The Pirates carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards in the game against the Greyhounds. Gildred led the team with five carries for 19 yard and Isaac Moran had six carries for 16 yards and a score.

The Santa Ynez receiving corps is strong. Daulton Beard, a 6-foot-4 junior, caught six passes for 163 yards and a TD in the win over Atascadero. Aidan Scott had three grabs for 68 yards and Cole Swain caught a 41-yard touchdown pass. Moran had an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Moran, who started at running back and linebacker, led the Pirate defense with 13 tackles against Atascadero. Senior Kaleb Neary had nine tackles as Scott had five. Nolan Oslin, Isaiah Castro, Jose Gonzalez and Dallas Deforest also help lead the defense.

Senior Nick Crandall is a big factor for Santa Ynez in the trenches, starting at both offensive tackle and on the defensive line. He had three tackles and a tackle-for-loss against Atascadero.

Scott and Neary each had 1 1/2 sacks against Atascadero, Crandall had one sack and Swain and had 1/2 a sack.

Adam Stephens, a junior, picked off a pass against Atascadero. Neary and Scott also had fumble recoveries and Scott had a blocked kick.

Senior Aiden Tapia handled the kicking duties in the opener for the Pirates. He went 5 for 5 on extra-point tries.