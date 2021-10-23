Santa Ynez kept rolling Friday night, routing Ventura Channel Islands 47-7 in a Pacific View League game.

The Pirates are now 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Pacific View League. They close out the season against San Marcos next week.

Ventura Buena all but wrapped up the league championship with a win over Ventura Friday night. Buena (4-0 Pac. View) closes out the season next week against winless Cabrillo.

Buena edged Santa Ynez 25-19 with a last-second touchdown two weeks ago.

In the win over Channel Islands on Friday, junior quarterback Luke Gildred completed 8 of 10 passes for 136 yards. He threw a 38-yard touchdown to Canyon McClurg, a 22-yard score to sophomore Daulton Beard and a third touchdown to Owen Hunt.

Gildred also had a 66-yard rushing touchdown and finished the game with 100 yards on five carries.

Cash McClurg, a senior, had eight carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also had a tackle for a safety.

Nwar Samaan finished with 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Beard finished with three catches for 65 yards.